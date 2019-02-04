The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

February 4, 2019
 

732nd OSS activates, sets RPA group up for success

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen

Lt. Col. Hector, 732nd Operations Support Squadron commander, assumes command of the 732nd OSS from Col. Christopher, 732nd Operations Group commander at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 23, 2019. The new unit, dubbed the “Archers,” will provide the support required for the MQ-9 Reaper attack squadrons within the 732nd OG to seamlessly execute their persistent attack and reconnaissance missions.

The 732nd Operations Support Squadron activated during an assumption of command ceremony at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 23, 2019.

The new unit, dubbed the “Archers,” will provide the support required for the MQ-9 Reaper attack squadrons within the 732nd Operations Group to seamlessly execute their persistent attack and reconnaissance missions.

“The 732nd OSS will provide standardized, process-driven intelligence, weather, and targeting support to the combat squadrons in the 732nd OG,” said Lt. Col. Hector, 732nd OSS commander. “Additionally, the OSS will identify best practices and use a select group of weapons, tactics, and training experts to standardize training and combat operations within the 732nd OG.”

The activation of the new 732nd OSS will align the 732nd OG with other operations groups in the Air Force and provide an essential network of support. Up until this point, the commander of the 732nd OG, the deputy commanders, and the combat squadrons have been tasked with completing some of those tasks.

“Large scale projects and infrastructure challenges will now be led by the OSS, allowing the overtasked combat squadrons to focus on combat operations,” Hector said.

After creating the framework for a brand new organization, the 732nd OSS will dedicate subject matter experts to standardize and pave the way for the attack squadrons in the 732nd OG. According to Hector, this standardization will be especially valuable as the group transitions toward the new dwell construct.

Dwell refers to the post-deployment period of home station time when units ensure personnel can rest and complete any individual or unit requirements while preparing for the next fight.

Air Force graphic Air Force graphic

The 732nd Operations Support Squadron activated at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., during an assumption of command Jan. 23, 2019. The black and white globe representing the 732nd OG and its persistent reach. The bow symbolizes the Archers in the 732nd OSS while the single blue arrow represents the cutting edge support provided by the squadron to the OG. The blue arrow from the Archers’ bow is piercing through a black field leaving a red trail in its wake. The black field represents the unknown future of global combat, while the red area signifies the breaking of barriers to clear the way for combat operations. The four white arrows represent the continuous projection of force to the four corners of the world from the OG into the unknown; a direct result of the Archers’ ability to be on target on time, every time.

In the Remotely Piloted Aircraft community, Airmen execute the mission from a stateside location. This, combined with an insatiable demand, has kept RPA crews in combat for extended periods of time with no rest cycle.

“The dwell initiative goes back to the Cultural Process Improvement Program,” said Lt. Col. Robert, 732nd OSS director of operations. “We never have had a chance to take a breath and reconstitute. Dwell will enable us to accomplish continuity training, complete advanced qualifications, and give us an opportunity to complete professional military education while on a normal schedule.”

While dwell provides an immediate improvement to the quality of life across the wing, it’s also critical to ensuring RPA crews are able to build combat readiness through training opportunities.

Hector believes the activation of the 732nd OSS will not only benefit the 732nd OG, but the overall RPA enterprise as well.

“The standup of the 732nd OSS will open new lines of communication, giving us the ability to share tactics, techniques and procedures and disseminate them to other communities so they can learn from our innovative skill set,” Hector said. “This can’t be done properly without the manpower to do so. Therefore, the OSS will have dedicated personnel who can focus on documenting best practices within the 732nd OG. Whether they are combat, intelligence, weather, or infrastructure related, the OSS will communicate our best practices to other RPA operations groups. This will further enable combat effectiveness and resiliency throughout the enterprise and the Air Force.”

According to Robert, the ability to pave the way is represented in the unit’s patch, which showcases a black and white globe representing the 732nd OG and its persistent reach. The bow symbolizes the Archers in the 732nd OSS, while the single blue arrow represents the cutting edge support provided by the squadron to the operations group.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen

Lt. Col. Hector, 732nd Operations Support Squadron commander, addresses his unit during the 732nd OSS assumption of command at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 23, 2019. The OSS will document the group’s best practices, whether they be combat, intelligence, weather, or infrastructure related; and communicate them appropriately throughout the Remotely Piloted Aircraft enterprise to further enable combat effectiveness and resiliency.

The blue arrow from the Archers’ bow is piercing through a black field leaving a red trail in its wake. The black field represents the unknown future of global combat, while the red area signifies the breaking of barriers to clear the way for combat operations. The four white arrows represent the continuous projection of force to the four corners of the world from the operation group into the unknown; a direct result of the Archers’ ability to be on target on time, every time.

Col. Julian Cheater, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, reinforced the significance of this milestone.

“There have been initiatives to activate the 732nd OSS since 2014, but we are seeing accelerated progress in the RPA community, and leaders like Lt. Col. Hector and Lt. Col. Robert are the perfect trailblazers to continue to build resiliency and redundancy into our base infrastructure as we approach dwell, which will better prepare our 432nd Hunters for near-peer conflicts,” he said.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Nellis Desert Lightning News click here:

Nellis Desert Lightning News

Click on the link above to read the Feb. 1 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • Green Flag: JSTARS provides “eyes in the sky” – page 3
  • F-35A heading to Red Flag 19-1 – page 4
  • Thunderbirds to perform Super Bowl flyover – page 5
  • Veterans transition fair and town hall meeting – page 6
  • Photo feature: Weapons loaders face off in Load Crew of the Year competition – page 9
 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw

Helping F-35A pilots operate, survive at Red Flag

Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw Tech. Sgt. Anthony Farnsworth, 388th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment shop, works on flight equipment, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 5, 2019. AFE Airmen manage, c...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force
af-promo

Air Force ends promotion testing for E-7 and above

The Air Force announced Feb. 4 it is removing the Weighted Airman Promotion System testing requirement for active-duty promotions to the grades of E-7 through E-9, beginning this fall with the 2019 E-9 promotion cycle. The memo...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

Red Flag adjusts for today’s challenges

The 414th Combat Training Squadron (CTS), which oversees Red Flag, is making changes to the exercise for improved efficiency at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Red Flag is a realistic multi-domain training exercise that maximizes the combat readiness and survivability of participants by providing a robust, accurate training environment. “We see units arrive at Nellis...
 
Full Story »

 