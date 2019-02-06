The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

February 6, 2019
 

Helping F-35A pilots operate, survive at Red Flag

Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw

Tech. Sgt. Anthony Farnsworth, 388th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment shop, works on flight equipment, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 5, 2019. AFE Airmen manage, check and prepare gear pilots need to fly and also survive in the event of an emergency.

The F-35 is lethal and survivable in almost any environment, but it’s just a machine, unable to do anything without a skilled pilot. Those pilots need gear to interface with the jet, operate and survive. 

Outfitting the pilots is the job of the Airmen in the 388th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment shop. A handful are currently deployed from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, to Nellis AFB, Nev., for Red Flag 19-1. 

Red Flag is the Air Force’s premier combat training exercise where units from across the Air Force join with allied nations in a “blue force” to combat a “red force” in a variety of challenging scenarios over three weeks. 

“I love it,” Tech. Sgt. Anthony Farnsworth, “We like Red Flag because we get to focus entirely on the job here just like we would if we were actually deployed.”

Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw

Airman 1st Class Ryan Joplin, 388th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment shop, checks a mask, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 5, 2019. AFE Airmen manage, check and prepare gear pilots need to fly and also survive in the event of an emergency.

Farnsworth and his team show up hours before the mission begins and work on checking and preparing “anything and everything” pilots need to fly the jet or survive in case of an emergency — jackets, harnesses, G-suits, oxygen masks, helmets, survival kits, parachutes.

“I love being part of the F-35 program, because it’s new and advanced” said Airman 1st Class Ryan Joplin. “The helmet is really integrated with the jet and the pilot. We’re responsible for keeping up the helmet and we’re the first one they come to for help.” 

As Joplin inspects helmets, Airman 1st Class Henri Steel uses a compressor to pump air into a G-suit to ensure it can withstand the pressure.

“They need this G-Suit to work. These bladders fill up with air and compress around their legs to keep their blood circulating so they don’t lose consciousness when they’re pulling Gs,” Steel said “I know what I’m doing is important.” 

All of the Airmen say that while the job is rewarding and they know they have a direct impact on the mission, the thing they enjoy most is their relationship with the pilots. 

“We get to see them on a day to day basis, communicate with them,” Joplin said. “It’s nice to relate to them as humans rather than just as uniforms.” 
 

Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw

Airman 1st Class Henri Steel, 388th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment shop, works on flight equipment, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 5, 2019. AFE Airmen manage, check and prepare gear pilots need to fly and also survive in the event of an emergency.

 

Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw

Staff Sgt. Brandon Cunningham, 388th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment shop, works on flight equipment, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 5, 2019. AFE Airmen manage, check and prepare gear pilots need to fly and also survive in the event of an emergency.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Nellis Desert Lightning News click here:

Nellis Desert Lightning News

Click on the link above to read the Feb. 1 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • Green Flag: JSTARS provides “eyes in the sky” – page 3
  • F-35A heading to Red Flag 19-1 – page 4
  • Thunderbirds to perform Super Bowl flyover – page 5
  • Veterans transition fair and town hall meeting – page 6
  • Photo feature: Weapons loaders face off in Load Crew of the Year competition – page 9
 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Air Force
af-promo

Air Force ends promotion testing for E-7 and above

The Air Force announced Feb. 4 it is removing the Weighted Airman Promotion System testing requirement for active-duty promotions to the grades of E-7 through E-9, beginning this fall with the 2019 E-9 promotion cycle. The memo...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen

732nd OSS activates, sets RPA group up for success

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen Lt. Col. Hector, 732nd Operations Support Squadron commander, assumes command of the 732nd OSS from Col. Christopher, 732nd Operations Group commander at Creech Air Force ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

Red Flag adjusts for today’s challenges

The 414th Combat Training Squadron (CTS), which oversees Red Flag, is making changes to the exercise for improved efficiency at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Red Flag is a realistic multi-domain training exercise that maximizes the combat readiness and survivability of participants by providing a robust, accurate training environment. “We see units arrive at Nellis...
 
Full Story »

 