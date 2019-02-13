The Bullseye – Nellis


Business

February 13, 2019
 

Northrop Grumman welcomes selection of UK for second major assignment to provide F-35 services

Lockheed Martin photograph by Thinh D. Nguyen Lockheed Martin photograph by Thinh D. Nguyen

The United Kingdom’s first F-35 arrives at RAF Marham.

Northrop Grumman welcomes the announcement by the F-35 Joint Program Office in the United States that the U.K.’s European repair hub for F-35 avionics and aircraft components, based in North Wales, has been awarded a second major assignment of work. 

This builds on the global assignment awarded to the U.K. in November 2016 to provide maintenance, repair, overhaul and upgrade services for F-35 Lightning II Air Vehicle Depot-Level Repairable Components. 

Northrop Grumman is a full partner in the Sealand Support Services Ltd. joint venture with the U.K. government-owned, Defence Electronics and Components Agency and BAE Systems.  SSSL will provide maintenance and repair of avionics and aircraft components for hundreds of European-based F-35 aircraft at MOD Sealand. 

“The selection of the U.K. and SSSL to undertake this work recognises the military aircraft support skills and capabilities that we have here,” said Nick Chaffey, chief executive, Northrop Grumman U.K. and Europe. “Northrop Grumman’s commitment to the U.K. and the F-35 programme, deep expertise in air systems and proven experience working alongside global customers delivering support solutions, will ensure that engineering excellence and world-class innovation will be brought to F-35 component MRO&U services.”

This new assignment of work, worth some £500 million, will support hundreds of additional F-35 jobs in the U.K. – many of them at the MOD’s Defence and Electronics Components Agency (DECA) at MOD Sealand, where the majority of the work will be carried out.  It will see crucial maintenance, repair, overhaul and upgrade services for an even wider range of F-35 avionic, electronic and electrical systems for hundreds of European-based F-35 aircraft. 

Rear Adm. Rick Thompson, SSSL managing director said, “From 2020, there will be hundreds of F-35s flying across the globe and SSSL will be central to sustaining operations in the European region and around the world, providing essential MRO&U services. Together with our partners from DECA, BAE Systems and Northrop Grumman, as Team U.K., SSSL will be able to offer the F-35 program engineering excellence, world-class innovation and agility. It is hoped that this will be the start of a 40-year endeavor that continues the U.K.’s already long and proud involvement in the F-35 program, which makes us very much part of this aircraft’s DNA and the F-35 global enterprise.”

“MRO&U components are one element of the Northrop Grumman F-35 global sustainment solutions. As the U.S., partner nations and global customers activate their fleets, Northrop Grumman and the industry team will continue to ensure F-35 Lightning II weapon systems are available for tasking and mission training,” said Steve Hogan, sector vice president, global sustainment and technology services supply chain, Northrop Grumman.

This award builds upon the significant contribution made by Northrop Grumman in the development and production of the aircraft as a principal member of the F-35 industry team, together with its strong pedigree in platform support, upgrade and sustainment.



 

All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
