Creech Airmen celebrate new MWR services

Creech Air Force Base, Nev., held a grand opening for a long-sought Community Commons location, Jan. 31, 2019.

Leadership from the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing and 99th Air Base Wing were in attendance and ushered in yet another addition to Creech morale, welfare and recreation infrastructure.

Dubbed the Creech Community Commons, or C3, the facility will serve as a central location where Airmen can get information about quality of life services and programs. Airmen will be able to rent equipment such as sleds, bikes, camping gear; register for hiking, kayaking, ski/snowboarding trips; as well as register for the recreational vehicle storage lot.

In the near future, C3 capabilities will expand to include being able to purchase tickets to various shows and events in the area, order items from the arts and crafts store, and register for courses such as the concealed carry courses.

Taking care of Airmen is the top priority for 432nd Wing/432nd AEW leadership. C3 is directly tied to the Wing’s quality of life initiative, said Capt. Brittany, 799th Air Base Squadron Force Support Flight commander.

“By offering these services, we are providing our Airmen with a benefit and service that every enduring stateside mission provides,” Brittany said.

Until now, Creech Airmen have had to make the one hour drive to Nellis Air Force Base to access these services.

“This service can only benefit our Airmen,” Brittany said. “Our Airmen work so hard every day and this capability is one of leadership’s simple ways of saying, ‘thank you’ in return.”

Creech Community Commons will be open every Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. As customer demand increases, services will be expanded.

Although the opening ceremony included a ribbon cutting and other celebratory accommodations, Brittany enjoyed seeing everyone’s hard work come to fruition the most.

“Moments like these are so important for our Airmen,” Brittany said. “It provides a lot of job satisfaction being able to provide new services and opportunities. I am just grateful for the opportunity to be in the position I am in and to see my team’s hard work come to life.”