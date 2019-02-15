The Bullseye – Nellis


February 15, 2019
 

Red Flag 19-1

An F-35A Lightning II takes off at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 1, 2019. Pilots and maintainers from the 388th Fighter Wing’s 4th Fighter Squadron and 4th Aircraft Maintenance Unit are participating in Red Flag 19-1 at Nellis AFB, Nevada.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bailee A. Darbasie

An F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet assigned to the 79th Fighter Squadron, Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., participates in Red Flag 19-1 at Nellis AFB, Nev., Jan. 29, 2019. Aircraft and personnel deploy to Nellis for Red Flag exercises under the Air Expeditionary Force concept and make up the exercise’s blue forces.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bailee A. Darbasie

A Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) FA-18A Hornet participates in Red Flag 19-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 29, 2019. Red Flag is one of a series of advanced training programs administered by the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center and Nellis AFB.
 

Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw

Pilots from the 388th Fighter Wing’s 4th Fighter Sqaudron prepare for launch at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 31, 2019. Pilots and maintainers from the 388th Fighter Wing’s 4th Fighter Squadron and 4th Aircraft Maintenance Unit are participating in Red Flag 19-1 at Nellis. This is wing’s second Red Flag with the F-35A, America’s most advanced multi-role fighter, which brings game-changing stealth, lethality and interoperability to the modern battlefield. Red Flag is the Air Force’s premier combat exercise and includes units from across the Air Force and allied nations. The 388th is the lead wing for Red Flag 19-1.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bailee A. Darbasie

An F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet assigned to the 79th Fighter Squadron, Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., participates in Red Flag 19-1 at Nellis AFB, Nev., Jan. 29, 2019. Red Flag has provided training for more than 506,000 military personnel, including more than 157,000 aircrew members flying more than 411,000 sorties and logging more than 757,000 hours of flying time.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bailee A. Darbasie

Three F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets assigned to the 79th Fighter Squadron, Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., participate in Red Flag 19-1 at Nellis AFB, Nev., Jan. 29, 2019. Red Flag is a combat training exercise conducted on the vast bombing and gunnery ranges of the Nevada Test and Training Range.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christopher Maldonado

A U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcon assigned to the 79th Fighter Squadron (FS) takes-off from the flightline during Exercise Red Flag 19-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 28, 2019. During the three-week-long exercise, the 79th FS worked alongside coalition partners and built on their in-unit comradery as well as with allied forces.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christopher Maldonado

A U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcon assigned to the 79th Fighter Squadron (FS) takes-off from the flightline during Exercise Red Flag 19-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 28, 2019. The 79th FS, otherwise known as the “Tigers,” served as an air superiority role, performing various missions intended to test their job proficiency in a combat environment.



 

