

An F-35A Lightning II takes off at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 1, 2019. Pilots and maintainers from the 388th Fighter Wing’s 4th Fighter Squadron and 4th Aircraft Maintenance Unit are participating in Red Flag 19-1 at Nellis AFB, Nevada.



An F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet assigned to the 79th Fighter Squadron, Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., participates in Red Flag 19-1 at Nellis AFB, Nev., Jan. 29, 2019. Aircraft and personnel deploy to Nellis for Red Flag exercises under the Air Expeditionary Force concept and make up the exercise’s blue forces.



A Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) FA-18A Hornet participates in Red Flag 19-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 29, 2019. Red Flag is one of a series of advanced training programs administered by the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center and Nellis AFB.



Pilots from the 388th Fighter Wing’s 4th Fighter Sqaudron prepare for launch at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 31, 2019. Pilots and maintainers from the 388th Fighter Wing’s 4th Fighter Squadron and 4th Aircraft Maintenance Unit are participating in Red Flag 19-1 at Nellis. This is wing’s second Red Flag with the F-35A, America’s most advanced multi-role fighter, which brings game-changing stealth, lethality and interoperability to the modern battlefield. Red Flag is the Air Force’s premier combat exercise and includes units from across the Air Force and allied nations. The 388th is the lead wing for Red Flag 19-1.



An F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet assigned to the 79th Fighter Squadron, Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., participates in Red Flag 19-1 at Nellis AFB, Nev., Jan. 29, 2019. Red Flag has provided training for more than 506,000 military personnel, including more than 157,000 aircrew members flying more than 411,000 sorties and logging more than 757,000 hours of flying time.



Three F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets assigned to the 79th Fighter Squadron, Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., participate in Red Flag 19-1 at Nellis AFB, Nev., Jan. 29, 2019. Red Flag is a combat training exercise conducted on the vast bombing and gunnery ranges of the Nevada Test and Training Range.



A U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcon assigned to the 79th Fighter Squadron (FS) takes-off from the flightline during Exercise Red Flag 19-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 28, 2019. During the three-week-long exercise, the 79th FS worked alongside coalition partners and built on their in-unit comradery as well as with allied forces.



