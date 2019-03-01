The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

March 1, 2019
 

388th FW Red Flag honorary commanders tour Nellis

Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw

Honorary commanders visit the Threat Training Facility’s “petting zoo” at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 2, 2019. Honorary commanders toured Nellis AFB alongside 388th Fighter Wing leadership. Pilots and maintainers from the 388th Fighter Wing’s 4th Fighter Squadron and the 4th Aircraft Maintenance Unit (based at Hill Air Force Base, Utah), were participating in Red Flag 19-1 at Nellis AFB. Red Flag is the Air Force’s premier combat exercise.
 





Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw

Honorary commanders and wing leadership from the 388th Fighter Wing (Hill Air Force Base, Utah) on the flight line at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 2, 2019. Honorary commanders toured Nellis AFB alongside 388th Fighter Wing leadership. Pilots and maintainers from the 388th Fighter Wing’s 4th Fighter Squadron and the 4th Aircraft Maintenance Unit are participating in Red Flag 19-1 at Nellis AFB. Red Flag is the Air Force’s premier combat exercise.
 

Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Nellis Desert Lightning News click here:

Nellis Desert Lightning News

Click on the link above to read the Feb. 15 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • Creech chaplain supports Tyndall Airmen in hurricane aftermath – page 2
  • Virtual test and training center breaks ground – page 3
  • Creech airmen enjoy new Community Commons services – page 4
  • VASNHS strengthens veteran suicide prevention – page 5
 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


Local

Around the Air Force: Non-deployable Airmen/Venezuela aid/Red Flag

On this look Around the Air Force, the Air Force formalizes policy on retention of non-deployable Airmen, three C-17 Globemaster IIIs deliver humanitarian aid for Venezuela and Airmen wrap up F-35 Lightning II flying operations for Exercise Red Flag.
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

Congressional representatives visit Nellis airmen for Red Flag

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Tabatha McCarthy Representative John Garamendi, D-Calif., and other Congressional Representatives meet with Nellis Airmen during a Congressional Delegation visit for Red Flag 19-1 at Nellis Ai...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Dare to fail

I don’t recall my specific age, but I remember being out of college and getting ready to leave for Officer Training School when my father handed me a small package. Inside was a frame, not with the expected picture of my family, but a poem that begins with, “You’ve failed many times, although you may...
 
Full Story »

 