Congressional representatives visit Nellis airmen for Red Flag

Representative John Garamendi, D-Calif., and other Congressional Representatives meet with Nellis Airmen during a Congressional Delegation visit for Red Flag 19-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 8, 2019. Red Flag integrates the core missions of Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance; Command and Control; Air and Space Superiority; and Strike and Personnel Recovery/Mobility to ensure success in combat environments.
Representative Vicky Hartzler. R-Mo., meets with Nellis Airmen during a Congressional Delegation visit for Red Flag 19-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 8, 2019. Red Flag continuously adapts to prepare U.S. and coalition forces for high-end adversaries in any combat environment.
Heather Wilson, Secretary of the Air Force, meets with Nellis Airmen and Congressional Representatives during a Congressional Delegation visit for Red Flag 19-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 8, 2019. Red Flag is a realistic multi-domain training exercise that maximizes the combat readiness and survivability of participants by providing a robust, accurate training environment.
Representative Rob Wittman, R-Va., meets with Nellis Airmen during a Congressional Delegation visit for Red Flag 19-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 8, 2019. Red Flag exercises enable the Air Force to quickly harness readiness through exposure to peer-level adversaries.
Brian Greer, a professional staff member for the House Armed Services Committee, meets with a Nellis Airman during a Congressional Delegation visit for Red Flag 19-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 8, 2019. The goal of Red Flag exercises is to prepare the U.S. and its allies for peer-level adversaries in any combat environment.