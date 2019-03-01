The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

March 1, 2019
 

Congressional representatives visit Nellis airmen for Red Flag

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Tabatha McCarthy

Representative John Garamendi, D-Calif., and other Congressional Representatives meet with Nellis Airmen during a Congressional Delegation visit for Red Flag 19-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 8, 2019. Red Flag integrates the core missions of Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance; Command and Control; Air and Space Superiority; and Strike and Personnel Recovery/Mobility to ensure success in combat environments.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Isaiah Soliz

Representative Vicky Hartzler. R-Mo., meets with Nellis Airmen during a Congressional Delegation visit for Red Flag 19-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 8, 2019. Red Flag continuously adapts to prepare U.S. and coalition forces for high-end adversaries in any combat environment.

 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Isaiah Soliz

Heather Wilson, Secretary of the Air Force, meets with Nellis Airmen and Congressional Representatives during a Congressional Delegation visit for Red Flag 19-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 8, 2019. Red Flag is a realistic multi-domain training exercise that maximizes the combat readiness and survivability of participants by providing a robust, accurate training environment.

 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Isaiah Soliz

Representative Rob Wittman, R-Va., meets with Nellis Airmen during a Congressional Delegation visit for Red Flag 19-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 8, 2019. Red Flag exercises enable the Air Force to quickly harness readiness through exposure to peer-level adversaries.

 

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Tabatha McCarthy

Brian Greer, a professional staff member for the House Armed Services Committee, meets with a Nellis Airman during a Congressional Delegation visit for Red Flag 19-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 8, 2019. The goal of Red Flag exercises is to prepare the U.S. and its allies for peer-level adversaries in any combat environment.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Nellis Desert Lightning News click here:

Nellis Desert Lightning News

Click on the link above to read the Feb. 15 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • Creech chaplain supports Tyndall Airmen in hurricane aftermath – page 2
  • Virtual test and training center breaks ground – page 3
  • Creech airmen enjoy new Community Commons services – page 4
  • VASNHS strengthens veteran suicide prevention – page 5
 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Commentary

Dare to fail

I don’t recall my specific age, but I remember being out of college and getting ready to leave for Officer Training School when my father handed me a small package. Inside was a frame, not with the expected picture of my family, but a poem that begins with, “You’ve failed many times, although you may...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Don’t treat your subordinates like the end of a Scooby Doo episode

Growing up in the 1980s, every day after school the only cartoon on TV was Scooby Doo. The ending of every episode was always the same. Scoobs and the gang would unmask some evil person and the same phrase was uttered every time: “And I would have gotten away with it too, if it weren’t...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

U.S. military personnel, aircraft attend AVALON 19

Approximately 130 U.S. military personnel and aircraft — including an MQ-9 Reaper from the 432nd Wing at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. — are scheduled to attend the 2019 Australian International Airshow and Aerospace and Defe...
 
Full Story »

 