March 1, 2019
 

U.S. military personnel, aircraft attend AVALON 19


Approximately 130 U.S. military personnel and aircraft — including an MQ-9 Reaper from the 432nd Wing at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. — are scheduled to attend the 2019 Australian International Airshow and Aerospace and Defence Exposition at Avalon Airport, Victoria, Australia, Feb. 26-March 3, 2019.

This year’s air show will also feature demonstrations from Air Force F-22 Raptors assigned to the 3rd Wing at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska; a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 15th Wing from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii; a B-52 Stratofortress and RQ-4 Global Hawk assigned to the 36th Wing from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam; and KC-135 Stratotankers assigned to the 336th Wing at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., will be present at the event.

Sailors from Patrol Squadron 47, deployed to Okinawa, Japan, will accompany the P-8A Poseidon.

Through participation in air shows and other regional events, the United States demonstrates commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region, promotes the standardization and compatibility of equipment and displays capabilities of current and future military operations.



 

