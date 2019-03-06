The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

March 6, 2019
 

AFREP saves Nellis $3.6 million

Tags:
Airman 1st Class Bailee A. Darbasie
Nellis AFB, Nev.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

Members that make up the 57th Maintenance Group Air Force Repair Enhancement Program at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March 1, 2019.

Searching through a pile of unserviceable components waiting their inevitable fate, expert Airmen rescue multiple high-value items to repair at no cost to the Air Force.

The 57th Maintenance Group Air Force Repair Enhancement, consisting of only five Airmen, is directly responsible for saving the Air Force $3.6 million in fiscal year 2018 by restoring approximately 550 parts, which includes radios, control panels and navigation lights for F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets.

Recognized as the top AFREP in Air Combat Command, the 57th MXG AFREP stands out among the rest due to Nellis’ high mission capability rate and large variety of aircraft, including older jets with parts no longer being produced.

“Our mission is to save as many components as possible,” said Tech. Sgt. Dustin Burgess, 57th MXG AFREP program manager. “It’s important for us to do what we can, so the jets can get back in the air and complete their missions.”

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bailee A. Darbasie

Staff Sgt. Robert Evans, 57th Maintenance Group Air Force Repair Enhancement Program (AFREP) technician demonstrates the way a caution light display panel works Jan. 23, 2019, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The money saved by AFREP’s repairs is given back to Nellis to fund projects across base.

The small group of Airmen assigned to the 57th MXG AFREP have 180 days to completely fix a broken item; however, they usually do it in a fraction of that time and with no cost.

“The repair cost of every component we save is paid back to Nellis by the Air Force,” said Burgess. “The money that would be spent on repairs is placed into the wing’s AFREP account and put toward morale projects on base.”

With the money saved, the wing commander purchases items to improve work conditions for Nellis’ Airmen. Sun shades for the 99th Security Forces Squadron gate guards and 57th Maintenance Group aircraft maintainers, new coveralls for aircraft maintainers and air conditioning in the expediter trucks along the flightline are several of the major projects funded by AFREP savings.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bailee A. Darbasie

Staff Sgt. Robert Evans, 57th Maintenance Group Air Force Repair Enhancement Program (AFREP) technician repairs a broken component Jan. 23, 2019, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The 57th MXG AFREP was responsible for saving the Air Force $3.6 million in fiscal year 2018 by restoring approximately 550 parts.

“The morale projects motivate me to work harder,” said Staff Sgt. Robert Evans, 57th MXG AFREP technician. “Knowing that my work directly impacts the Nellis mission and improves morale across the base makes me extremely proud to be a part of this AFREP team.”

The 57th MXG AFREP Airmen dedicate themselves to restoring parts, morale and millions for Nellis on a daily basis.

“When you don’t have an AFREP, you’re limiting your capabilities, while wasting valuable time and money on repairs,” said Burgess.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bailee A. Darbasie

Staff Sgt. Christopher DeWitt, 57th Maintenance Group Air Force Repair Enhancement Program (AFREP) technician repairs a navigation light for an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet Jan. 23, 2019, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. AFREP technicians are required to attend a seven-week soldering course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz.

 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bailee A. Darbasie

Staff Sgt. Robert Evans, 57th Maintenance Group Air Force Repair Enhancement Program (AFREP) technician solders a circuit card Jan. 23, 2019, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. AFREP’s mission is to repair as many components as possible and save Air Force and Nellis money.

 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bailee A. Darbasie

Staff Sgt. Robert Evans, 57th Maintenance Group Air Force Repair Enhancement Program (AFREP) technician looks through a microscope before he begins to solder Jan. 23, 2019, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The 57th MXG AFREP was recognized as the top AFREP in Air Combat Command in 2018.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Nellis Desert Lightning News click here:

Nellis Desert Lightning News

Click on the link above to read the Feb. 15 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • Creech chaplain supports Tyndall Airmen in hurricane aftermath – page 2
  • Virtual test and training center breaks ground – page 3
  • Creech airmen enjoy new Community Commons services – page 4
  • VASNHS strengthens veteran suicide prevention – page 5
 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local

MQ-9 detachment becomes fully operational

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Greg Semmel, Air National Guard assistant to the commander in United States Air Forces in Europe, Air Forces in Africa, center, cuts a ribbon with the help of Polish air force Col. Lukasz Andrzejewski,...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

388th FW Red Flag honorary commanders tour Nellis

Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw Honorary commanders visit the Threat Training Facility’s “petting zoo” at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 2, 2019. Honorary commanders toured Nellis AFB alongside 388...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

Around the Air Force: Non-deployable Airmen/Venezuela aid/Red Flag

On this look Around the Air Force, the Air Force formalizes policy on retention of non-deployable Airmen, three C-17 Globemaster IIIs deliver humanitarian aid for Venezuela and Airmen wrap up F-35 Lightning II flying operations for Exercise Red Flag.
 
Full Story »

 