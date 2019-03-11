AF Academy cadets visit Nellis AFB

U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet 2nd Class Emily Roeder, assigned to the 21st Blackjacks Squadron class of 2020, Cadet 2nd Class Cassidy Prusak, assigned to the 25th Barons Squadron class of 2020, and Cadet 2nd Class Troy Slatkavitz, assigned to the 21st Blackjacks Squadron class of 2020, laugh at a photo taken on a cell phone at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 12, 2019. The U.S. Air Force Academy integrates problem solving, abstract thinking and hands-on military training and are driven by curiosity, steadfast endurance and a drive to achieve.



U.S. Air Force Academy cadets and their Air Officer Commander pose for a photo on the flightline at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 12, 2019. The 10th Mission Support Group provides the highest possible quality support to enhance the education and development of more than 4,000 future Air Force leaders.



U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet 2nd Class Emily Roeder, assigned to the 21st Blackjacks Squadron class of 2020, and Cadet 2nd Class Cassidy Prusak, assigned to the 25th Barons Squadron class of 2020, speak to a graduate of the Weapons School at the 6th Weapons Squadron on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 12, 2019. At the U.S. Air Force Academy, they build leaders of character who exemplify courage, humility and a desire to serve others before themselves.



An U.S. Air Force Weapons School graduate speaks to Air Force Academy cadets at the 6th Weapons Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 12, 2019. This is the first time that the Red Flag Integrated Rated Experience (R-FIRE) program has had cadets from the Air Force Academy come to Nellis and see the advanced training that Red Flag and the Weapons School provides to Airmen.



U.S. Air Force Maj. Grant Hillman, an 6th Weapons Squadron F-35 Lightning II pilot, speaks to Air Force Academy cadets at the 6th WPS on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 12, 2019. The purpose of the Red Flag Integrated Rated Experience (R-FIRE) program is to expose Air Force Academy cadets to the extensive teamwork that is needed from a multitude of different career fields during Red Flag.