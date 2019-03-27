A Dutch Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet lands after completing a sortie during Red Flag 19-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March 21, 2019. Red Flag is the U.S. Air Force’s premier air-to-air combat training exercise whose participants often include both United States and allied nations’ combat air forces.



Four Republic of Singapore Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets prepare to land after completing a sortie during Red Flag 19-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March 21, 2019. Red Flag has provided training for more than 506,000 military personnel, including more than 157,000 aircrew members flying more than 411,000 sorties and logging more than 757,000 hours of flying time.



A Republic of Singapore Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet lands after completing a sortie during Red Flag 19-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March 21, 2019. All four U.S. military services, their Guard and Reserve components and the air forces of other countries participate in each Red Flag exercise.



A Belgian Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet lands after completing a sortie during Red Flag 19-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March 21, 2019. Red Flag provides aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment.



An A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to 57th Wing takes off from Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March 21, 2019. The A-10 has excellent maneuverability at low air speeds and altitude, and is a highly accurate and survivable weapons-delivery platform.



An F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet assigned to the 159th Fighter Wing, Louisiana Air National Guard, La., takes off to participate in Red Flag 19-2 at Nellis AFB, Nev., March 12, 2019. Red Flag is the U.S. Air Force’s premier air-to-air combat training exercise including the U.S. and allied nations’ combat air forces.



First Lt. Mathew Clutts, a Weapons System Officer (WSO) on an F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet assigned to the 336th Fighter squadron, buckles up his harness while standing on top of an F-15E at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March 12, 2019. A WSO’s job is to select targets and navigate with the aid of a moving map display, produced by an AlliedSignal remote film strip reader.