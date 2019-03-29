Creech first sergeants host annual DUI, drug awareness event

The Creech First Sergeant’s Council hosted an annual anti-drug town hall and DUI awareness course at Creech March 7, 2019.

The event included briefings by Creech first sergeants, the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment office, and the Nellis Air Force Base Office of Special Investigations, to name a few.

“It’s not about catching people doing something wrong,” said Master Sgt. David, 432nd Maintenance Squadron first sergeant. “It’s about ensuring our combat Airmen — who are part of the world’s most lethal force — are there to do their job. Our goal is to retain our Airmen. With good education and seeing this [event], they can make the right decisions.”

OSI agents from Nellis AFB taught attendees about illegal drug recognition, and answered questions about products made with cannabis, such as cannabidiol, or CBD oil.

The agents also explained recent policy updates, such as how ownership of marijuana-related stocks can impact security clearances, answered questions about drugs and alcohol, and opportunities for enlisted and commissioned Airmen to enter the OSI career field.

Following the briefings, attendees had the opportunity to wear goggles that simulate the effects of alcohol, and then attempt to pass the straight line sobriety test and drive an all-terrain vehicle on a closed course.

“It helps from a supervisor perspective because we have resources to help our young Airmen get through tough times,” said Staff Sgt. Kevin, 432nd Wing Human Performance Team non-commissioned officer in charge of plans. “Supervisors don’t have to just lean on their own understanding of life scenarios, they can draw information from helping agencies.”

For information about joining OSI, visit https://www.osi.af.mil/. For information about the Airmen and Family Readiness Center, visit https://www.creech.af.mil/About-Us/Fact-Sheets/Display/Article/449129/airman-and-family-readiness-center-afrc/