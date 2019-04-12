99th MDG participates in Mercy Air Life Flight exercise

The Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center conducted a Mercy Air Life Flight exercise in March, at the medical center’s helipad on Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.

The Mercy Air helicopter touched down near the hospital to simulate a life-saving flight, to increase the emergency room staff’s readiness and familiarize them with air transportation procedures.

“The flight helped test our capabilities and allowed our Airmen to practice the procedures required during real life events,” said Capt. (Dr.) Eugene Kang, 99th Medical Group physician.

Kang said the exercise was essential to ensure 99th MDG Airmen are prepared for situations they may encounter while deployed.

“Our patients put their lives in our hands and expect us to know what we’re doing and be confident in our work,” said Kang. “This training keeps us current so if we’re ever in a similar situation down range, we’d be certain of our abilities and more effective.”

During the exercise, Airmen had the chance to speak with the Mercy Air flight crew about their experiences and explore the helicopter.

“This was a great opportunity for our Airmen to practice their skills and gain experience,” said Kang.

