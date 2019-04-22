The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

April 22, 2019
 

Nevada Assembly against expanding Nellis military training range into refuge

CARSON CITY, Nev.–The Nevada Assembly has gone on record as opposing proposed expansion of the Nellis Air Force Base testing and training range into the Desert National Wildlife Refuge.

The Nevada Appeal reported April 18 that Democratic Assemblywoman Lesley Cohen of Las Vegas supported an Assembly-approved resolution opposing the proposed expansion of the Nellis range by saying public lands should remain in public hands.

U.S. Rep. Mark Amodie, a Republican, on April 16 told a legislative joint session that Nevada should work with the federal government to get some public lands in trade for expansion of Air Force and Navy ranges.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Nellis Desert Lightning News click here:

Nellis Desert Lightning News

Click on the link above to read the March 29 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • Guarding against burnout – page 2
  • 726th ACS gives Red Flag eyes over the NTTR– page 3
  • Highlights from Creech Commander’s Call – pages 4 & 5
  • Creech first sergeants host DUI, drug awareness event – page 6
 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local

Fighting to fly: Creech Airman thrives after life-changing crash

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens Maj. Travis, deputy of the 432nd Wing Staff Agency Commander’s Action Group and survivor of an almost deadly motorcycle accident, flies with one of his licensed friends, ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Standing up for your convictions

Have you ever found yourself in an awkward situation where you know the circumstances are illegal, immoral, unethical or for self-gain? The juices inside you start to boil and you become upset that such a thing occurred. You tell yourself, “Go, talk to the person about the problem; make it right.” It turns out you...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Let your people do their jobs

Recently, while deployed, I came in one morning and saw things were more hectic than usual. The two master sergeants on shift gave me the morning update and the day wasn’t starting off well. Planes were broken, the flying schedule was a mess and my people were running around with their hair on fire. My...
 
Full Story »

 