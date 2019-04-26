Airmen hold flag during LV Aviators opening night



Airmen assigned to Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases stand at the position of attention prior to the singing of the national anthem at the Las Vegas Ballpark April 9, 2019. The community celebrated the grand opening of the Las Vegas Ballpark and the first game of the season for the city’s minor league baseball team, the Las Vegas Aviators.





Capt. Sean McTaggart, 413th Flight Training Squadron Det. 1 flight test engineer, salutes the flag during the singing of the national anthem at the Las Vegas Ballpark April 9, 2019. The 64th Aggressor Squadron also provided a four-ship flyover of F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets for opening night for the Las Vegas Aviators.





Airmen assigned to Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases hold the flag before walking to their positions during the singing of the national anthem at the Las Vegas Ballpark April 9, 2019. The Airmen held the flag for a sold-out crowd of 11,036 attendees.





Airmen assigned to Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases carry the flag onto the warning track prior to the singing of the national anthem at the Las Vegas Ballpark April 9, 2019. The community celebrated the grand opening of the Las Vegas Ballpark and the first game of the season for the city’s minor league baseball team, the Las Vegas Aviators.





Airmen assigned to Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases open the flag during the singing of the national anthem at the Las Vegas Ballpark April 9, 2019. The Aviators, Las Vegas’ minor league baseball team, debuted with a 10-2 victory over the Sacramento River Cats.