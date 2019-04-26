The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

April 26, 2019
 

Airmen hold flag during LV Aviators opening night


Airmen assigned to Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases stand at the position of attention prior to the singing of the national anthem at the Las Vegas Ballpark April 9, 2019. The community celebrated the grand opening of the Las Vegas Ballpark and the first game of the season for the city’s minor league baseball team, the Las Vegas Aviators.
 

Capt. Sean McTaggart, 413th Flight Training Squadron Det. 1 flight test engineer, salutes the flag during the singing of the national anthem at the Las Vegas Ballpark April 9, 2019. The 64th Aggressor Squadron also provided a four-ship flyover of F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets for opening night for the Las Vegas Aviators.
 

Airmen assigned to Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases hold the flag before walking to their positions during the singing of the national anthem at the Las Vegas Ballpark April 9, 2019. The Airmen held the flag for a sold-out crowd of 11,036 attendees.
 

Airmen assigned to Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases carry the flag onto the warning track prior to the singing of the national anthem at the Las Vegas Ballpark April 9, 2019. The community celebrated the grand opening of the Las Vegas Ballpark and the first game of the season for the city’s minor league baseball team, the Las Vegas Aviators.
 

Airmen assigned to Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases open the flag during the singing of the national anthem at the Las Vegas Ballpark April 9, 2019. The Aviators, Las Vegas’ minor league baseball team, debuted with a 10-2 victory over the Sacramento River Cats.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Nellis Desert Lightning News click here:

Nellis Desert Lightning News

Click on the link above to read the March 29 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • Guarding against burnout – page 2
  • 726th ACS gives Red Flag eyes over the NTTR– page 3
  • Highlights from Creech Commander’s Call – pages 4 & 5
  • Creech first sergeants host DUI, drug awareness event – page 6
 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Commentary

Battle Between Two Wolves

The Cherokee Proverb regarding the ‘Battle Between Two Wolves’ inside all of us has been a long-time favorite and truly resonates with me. The proverb explores the struggle between opposing elements within us: the ‘Good Wolf’ which represents qualities like kindness, love, humility and truth and the ‘Bad Wolf’ who represents greed, anger, arrogance, and...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Creating high performance through job satisfaction

Do you like your job? Do your Airmen like their jobs? If you answered no, why? How you answer those questions can say a lot about your organization. Believe it or not, you can create a better workplace for your Airmen. At the bare basics, think about what people need and want from a job....
 
Full Story »

 
 
Salutes & Awards

Nellis Airman wins ACC award

Staff Sgt. Carl A. Petemekcy, 757th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., is the recipient of the 2018 Air Combat Command Chief Master Sgt. Thomas N. Barnes Crew Chief of the Year Award.
 
Full Story »

 