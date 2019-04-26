The Bullseye – Nellis


DHA official visits base

Maj. Gen. Lee E. Payne, Assistant Director for Combat Support, Defense Health Agency , discussed MHS Genesis and readiness with 99th Medical Group professionals during his visit to Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 17. MHS Genesis is the new electronic health record for the Military Health System.
 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Nellis Desert Lightning News click here:

Nellis Desert Lightning News

Click on the link above to read the March 29 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • Guarding against burnout – page 2
  • 726th ACS gives Red Flag eyes over the NTTR– page 3
  • Highlights from Creech Commander’s Call – pages 4 & 5
  • Creech first sergeants host DUI, drug awareness event – page 6
 

Commentary

Battle Between Two Wolves

The Cherokee Proverb regarding the ‘Battle Between Two Wolves’ inside all of us has been a long-time favorite and truly resonates with me. The proverb explores the struggle between opposing elements within us: the ‘Good Wolf’ which represents qualities like kindness, love, humility and truth and the ‘Bad Wolf’ who represents greed, anger, arrogance, and...
 
Commentary

Creating high performance through job satisfaction

Do you like your job? Do your Airmen like their jobs? If you answered no, why? How you answer those questions can say a lot about your organization. Believe it or not, you can create a better workplace for your Airmen. At the bare basics, think about what people need and want from a job....
 
Salutes & Awards

Nellis Airman wins ACC award

Staff Sgt. Carl A. Petemekcy, 757th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., is the recipient of the 2018 Air Combat Command Chief Master Sgt. Thomas N. Barnes Crew Chief of the Year Award.
 
