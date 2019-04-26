Maj. Gen. Lee E. Payne, Assistant Director for Combat Support, Defense Health Agency , discussed MHS Genesis and readiness with 99th Medical Group professionals during his visit to Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 17. MHS Genesis is the new electronic health record for the Military Health System.
Local
DHA official visits base
