April 29, 2019
 

Team Creech observes SAAPM 2019

Air Force photograph by Master Sgt. Dillon White

Tech. Sgt. Janai, 799th Air Base Squadron personnelist, participates in a “Chalk The Walk” event to raise awareness of sexual assault and child abuse at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., April 23, 2019. More than 150 Airmen attended the event, which included a barbecue and information booths manned by members of the Nellis AFB Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office and Mental Health.
 

Air Force photograph by Master Sgt. Dillon White

Helping Agencies from Creech Air Force Base and Nellis AFB, to include Violence Prevention, Sexual Assualt Prevention and Response and Mental Health, hosted a barbecue to raise awareness of child abuse and sexual assault and support victims, at Creech AFB, Nev., April 23, 2019.
 

Air Force photograph by Master Sgt. Dillon White

Staff Sgt. Alexis Johnson, Nellis Air Force Base Sexual Assault Prevention and Response volunteer victim advocate, shares information and promotional items with Airmen at Creech AFB, Nev., April 23, 2019. Because April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention and Child Abuse Prevention Month, helping agencies from Creech and Nellis spent the day informing Airmen and families about what programs are available to raise awareness and help victims of sexual assault and child abuse.



 

Commentary

Battle Between Two Wolves

The Cherokee Proverb regarding the ‘Battle Between Two Wolves’ inside all of us has been a long-time favorite and truly resonates with me. The proverb explores the struggle between opposing elements within us: the ‘Good Wolf’ which represents qualities like kindness, love, humility and truth and the ‘Bad Wolf’ who represents greed, anger, arrogance, and...
 
Commentary

Creating high performance through job satisfaction

Do you like your job? Do your Airmen like their jobs? If you answered no, why? How you answer those questions can say a lot about your organization. Believe it or not, you can create a better workplace for your Airmen. At the bare basics, think about what people need and want from a job....
 
Salutes & Awards

Nellis Airman wins ACC award

Staff Sgt. Carl A. Petemekcy, 757th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., is the recipient of the 2018 Air Combat Command Chief Master Sgt. Thomas N. Barnes Crew Chief of the Year Award.
 
