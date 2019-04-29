Team Creech observes SAAPM 2019

Tech. Sgt. Janai, 799th Air Base Squadron personnelist, participates in a “Chalk The Walk” event to raise awareness of sexual assault and child abuse at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., April 23, 2019. More than 150 Airmen attended the event, which included a barbecue and information booths manned by members of the Nellis AFB Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office and Mental Health.



Helping Agencies from Creech Air Force Base and Nellis AFB, to include Violence Prevention, Sexual Assualt Prevention and Response and Mental Health, hosted a barbecue to raise awareness of child abuse and sexual assault and support victims, at Creech AFB, Nev., April 23, 2019.



Staff Sgt. Alexis Johnson, Nellis Air Force Base Sexual Assault Prevention and Response volunteer victim advocate, shares information and promotional items with Airmen at Creech AFB, Nev., April 23, 2019. Because April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention and Child Abuse Prevention Month, helping agencies from Creech and Nellis spent the day informing Airmen and families about what programs are available to raise awareness and help victims of sexual assault and child abuse.