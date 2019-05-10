820th RED HORSE Airmen return home



An Airman assigned to the 820th RED HORSE Squadron hugs his children for the first time in six months during a redeployment event at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 2, 2019. Friends and family gathered to welcome the Airmen home from their deployment.





Airmen assigned to the 820th RED HORSE Squadron shake their leadership’s hands as they step off a plane on the flightline at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 2, 2019. The Airmen had just returned home after a six-month deployment.





A young girl hugs her father assigned to the 820th RED HORSE Squadron during a redeployment event at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 2, 2019. Friends and family gathered to welcome the Airmen home from their deployment.





An Airman assigned to the 820th RED HORSE Squadron hugs his loved one during a redeployment event at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 2, 2019. Airmen ran to their loved ones and embraced them for the first time in six months.





An Airman assigned to the 820th RED HORSE Squadron is welcomed home from deployment by his family at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 2, 2019. The 820th Red Horse Airmen were deployed for six months.





Airmen assigned to the 820th RED HORSE Squadron return home to Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., after a six-month deployment, May 2, 2019. The 820th RED HORSE Squadron leadership lined up to welcome the Airmen home.





An Airman assigned to the 820th RED HORSE Squadron embraces her friends and family during a redeployment event at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 2, 2019. Airmen were excited to finally see their loved ones after a six-month deployment.





A young girl greets her father assigned to the 820th RED HORSE Squadron upon his arrival at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 2, 2019. The 820th RED HORSE Squadron Airmen have been away from their families for six months while deployed.