Trespassing can be dangerous

The 799th Security Forces Squadron combat arms firing range complex is located off of Highway 95 East on Lee Canyon Road. This area is off limits to all unauthorized personnel.

Firing operations are conducted during the day and night; trespassing is illegal and extremely dangerous.

For more information, contact Staff Sgt. Mathew Birenbaum at 702-404-3905 or the Nevada Test and Training Range security office at 702-653-4705. If valid access is required after duty hours, contact the Base Defense Operations Center at 702-404-0556.