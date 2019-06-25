Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – June 21, 2019

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities – June 21, 2019

Click on the thumbnail below to view the digital edition.

Thanks for checking out the June 21st edition of Nellis-Creech AFB Desert Lightning News! The members of the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing’s RPA enterprise said thank you and farewell to Col. Julian Cheater and welcomed their new commander, Col. Stephen Jones, during a change of command ceremony on June 7. Jones has previously been assigned to multiple squadrons at Creech, flown the B-1 Bomber, MQ-1 Predator and MQ-9 Reaper, and was an initial member of the team that armed the RQ-1 Predator. “Creech Air Force Base has a very special place in my heart, and there is no place I’d rather be than right here, right now, serving as your commander,” Jones said. Click on the link below to read more about this change in leadership at Creech AFB, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News.

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/fmvo/

Here are some more highlights from this week’s issue:

Nellis load crew wins weapons regional competition – page 4

Feature story and photo spread – WSINT: Behind the Boom – pages 5, 10 & 11

Once a Nellis maintainer, now 2nd Lieutenant: Overcoming adversity – page 6

Expanded urgent care benefit now available to veterans nationwide – page 8

All this and much more, in this week's edition of Desert Lightning News! Pick up a copy of the paper at our usual distribution points on base and in surrounding communities this weekend, and "Like" our Facebook page for daily updates on news coming out of Nellis and Creech AFBs, as well as other military and defense installations in the desert southwest. It is our privilege to serve you – have a great weekend!