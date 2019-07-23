Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – July 19, 2019

Desert Lightning News, Nellis-Creech AFB – Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities – July 19, 2019

Thanks for checking out our mid-month edition of Nellis-Creech AFB Desert Lightning News! Please join us in giving a warm welcome to the new commander of the U.S.Air Force Warfare Center, Maj. Gen. Charles Corcoran. “General Corcoran has a unique ability to empower the people he works with and the people who work for him,” said Gen. Mike Holmes, during the change in command ceremony July 12. We wish Gen. Corcoran every success during his tenure with us at Nellis AFB.

In other news of note out of Creech AFB, base leadership activated the 4322nd Mission Support Group, deactivating the 799th Air Base Group headquartered at Nellis. This move represents an important milestone in the continued evolution of the mission at Creech AFB. For more details and coverage of the standup ceremony, click through to page 6 of this week’s edition.

Click on the link below for these stories and other highlights, including:

Nellis Defender lauded for actions in wake of Route 91 shooting – page 3

Red Flag 19-3 is underway – page 5

Photo Feature: Airmen around Creech – pages 10 & 11

Exceptional Family Member Swim Camp deemed a success – page 12

All this and much more, in this week's edition of Desert Lightning News!

