  Desert Lightning News Digital Edition - August 2, 2019

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities – August 2, 2019

Click on the image below to view this week’s digital edition

They swarmed into the dining hall, intent on munching away on anything they could find…. No, we’re not talking about that OTHER swarm that has descended upon the Vegas valley this week (bleah!), but rather the hordes of hungry service members who descend upon the Crosswinds Dining Facility at Nellis during Red Flag exercises on base. With Red Flag 19-3 in full swing, the 926th Force Support Squadron food service staff are hard at work “slinging hash” in time-honored military fashion. The extra workload these airmen take on during training exercises is an example of the importance of teamwork in fulfilling our mission – everyone has an important part to play, and the work gets done with excellence. “Food for thought” this week (sorry – couldn’t pass that up!)

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/lmit/

Here are some more highlights from this week’s issue:

AFJO welcomes new commander – page 3

365th ISR Group welcomes new commander – page 5

Celebrity chef visits Nellis AFB – page 6

Photo Feature: Creech, Nellis take flight for NTTR Training – pages 10 & 11

Nellis Living – page 12

All this and much more, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News! Pick up a copy of the paper at our usual distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting August 2nd, and “Like” our Facebook page for daily updates on news coming out of Nellis and Creech AFBs, as well as other military and defense installations in the desert southwest. It is our privilege to serve you – enjoy your weekend! #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #creechafbnews