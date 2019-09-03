 Desert Lightning News Digital Edition - August 30, 2019

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities – August 30, 2019

Welcome to the August 30th issue of Nellis-Creech Desert Lightning News! A big shout-out and congratulations this week to the new Dedicated Crew Chiefs at Nellis AFB! The chiefs were inducted by the 57th Maintenance Group on August 16th. The new DCCs vowed to uphold responsibility for their newly assigned aircraft, which include F-35 Lightning II and F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets. “Ownership” is solidified by printing the name of the DCC on the aircraft for which they are responsible. Aircrews put their trust in their DCC to provide them properly maintained aircraft that will bring them home safely.

Here are some more highlights from this week’s issue:

Does your organization have a culture of “No”? – page 2

A&FRC scholarship helps Creech spouse achieve goals– page 3

527th SAS Airman named AF Space Operator of the Year– page 4

Prepare your survival kits: National Preparedness Month 2019 – page 6

Nellis Living/ Labor Day Holiday hours – page 16

All this and much more, in this week's edition of Desert Lightning News! Pick up a copy of the paper at our usual distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting August 30th