Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – September 13, 2019

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities – September 13, 2019

Click on the image below to view this week’s digital edition

Thanks for checking out the Sept. 13th issue of Nellis-Creech Desert Lightning News! Fans of vintage aircraft got a huge treat at the end of August, as the Silver Spitfire made a stop at Nellis AFB as part of its round-the-world journey. The aircraft was restored by Aviation Adventures Ltd. and made its first flight since the 1950s on July 11, 2019. The circumnavigation of the globe trip began on Aug. 5. The expedition will reunite the Spitfire with the many countries that owe their freedom, at least in part, to this iconic aircraft. Click on the link below to read the full story in this week’s digital edition of Desert Lightning News.

Here are some more highlights from this week’s issue:

AFH1 / Air Force Handbook 1 app now available – page 4

SERE survival specialists assist Nellis operations – page 6

Las Vegas native serves with high-tech U.S. Navy helicopter squadron– page 8

Veterans walk again with help of VA, Indego exoskeleton – page 10

#BeThere for Veterans – Suicide Prevention Awareness Month – page 11

Nellis Living – page 16

All this and much more, in this week's edition of Desert Lightning News! Pick up a copy of the paper at our usual distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting September 13th