Los Angeles County Air Show announces additional performers

The Los Angeles County Air Show will take place on March 21 and 22 at William J. Fox Air Field with Lockheed Martin once again being the presenting sponsor of the upcoming event themed “Aerospace Valley, USA.”

Officials recently announced that the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels will be the headliner for the air show. This will be their first civilian air show of the 2020 season after their initial performance in El Centro, Calif.

To date, officials have also confirmed additional aeronautical performances by TORA, TORA, (Warbirds) Jason Somes (MiG-17), Rob Harrison, the Tumbling Bear (Zlin 142C) and Vicky Benzing (Stearman), Greg Koontz and the Alabama Boys (J-3) and Lightning Foundation A/S (RV, A/C).

Several additional performers are expected to be announced following the air show industry’s premier ICAS convention in mid-December. The 2020 show will once again feature an interactive STEM Expo, Heroes and Legends, unique aircraft static displays, pilots and crew member meet and greats, exhibits and vendors.

“2020 is an exciting year for all aerospace enthusiasts. The Los Angeles County Air Show will be kicking of the air show season with an incredible line-up,” said Mike VanKirk, LACAS board president. “It’s such an honor to have the Blue Angels returning as our headlining act, along with some of the industry’s top performers.

“We’ve learned a lot over the past few years, and this year the team is stepping it up on all fronts — from jaw dropping “in-the” air performances to “on the ground” static displays, STEM expo, and a diverse lineup of aeronautical heroes that will inspire all of us,” VanKirk continued. “I encourage everyone to stay tuned, because we’re going to have some more exciting announcements in the near future.”

The 2020 event will be the sixth Los Angeles County Air Show. This premier air show launched in 2014 at William J. Fox Airfield, with participation by several aerospace companies, numerous community sponsors, and Los Angeles County 5th District.

Earlier this year, a formal partnership between Los Angeles County Air Show Inc., and Edwards Air Force Base was announced. This partnership paves the way to resume air shows at Edwards. The last public air show at the base was in 2009. The last Los Angeles County Air Show was in March of 2018.

Next year will be an unprecedented year for Antelope Valley (commonly referred to as Aerospace Valley) air shows, hosting two world class events within a nine-month period. Starting in 2021, the air show venues will rotate bi-annually between William J. Fox Airfield and Edwards Air Force Base:

* March 21-22, 2020 at William J. Fox Airfield, Lancaster, Calif.

* Oct. 10-11, 2020 at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

* October 2021 at William J. Fox Airfield, Lancaster, Calf.

* Oct. 2022 at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

VanKirk went on to say “We’re very excited to be part of Edwards Air Force Base coming back on the air show map. Working together to support each other in with a myriad of logistics will ensure two incredible air shows that will provide spectators with a lifetime air show experience.“

For tickets and additional information regarding Los Angeles County “Aerospace Valley Air Show™” go to losangelescountyairshow.org.