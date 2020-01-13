  Aerotech News Digital Edition - January 10, 2020

Advertisement

Aerotech News and Review – Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – January 10, 2020

Greetings, everyone, and welcome to the first issue of Aerotech News for 2020! What better way to start off a new year than to look back at the accomplishments of the last one? Aerospace Valley continues to be a place where history is made and milestones achieved, with effects that ripple out world-wide. Here is a sampling of some of the highlights of 2019:

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/bmra/

January – Boeing delivers first KC-46A to USAF: page 2

February – Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity reaches space: page 3

March – XQ-58A Valkyrie completes inaugural flight in Yuma: page 3

April – Stratolaunch takes to the skies over Mojave Air and Space Port; historic Northrop N9MB flying wing crashes in Norco, pilot lost: page 5

June – USAF successfully tests AGM-183A Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon at EAFB: page 8

July – Farewell and Blue Skies to Bob Gilliland and Johnny Armstrong; Apollo 11 anniversary; earthquake rattles China Lake: page 8

August – Edwards 412th TW demonstrates increased B-1B weapons capacity; another farewell to EAFB Civ-Mil founder Aida O’Connor: page 10

September – Historic Silver Spitfire aircraft visits Mojave; WWII vet/ French Legion of Honor recipient Henry Ochsner passes away: page 10

October – X-57 Maxwell delivered to Edwards AFB; Flight Test Historical Foundation Gathering of Eagles salutes 30th anniversary of B-2: page 12

November – AV Wall 10th Anniversary display in Palmdale: page 13

December – Trump creates sixth branch of military, the US Space Force: page 13

And this is just a taste of what's waiting for you, in this special Year In Review edition of Aerotech News and Review!