CATIE/AFRL workshop to focus on collaboration

The California Aerospace Technologies Institute of Excellence (CATIE) will host its Inauguration of CATIE Industry and University Partnership Research Projects, March 5, 2020, at the John P. Eliopulos Hellenic Center in Lancaster, Calif.

This workshop, presented in conjunction with the Air Force Research Laboratory, will feature summary presentations of industry collaboration projects. Presenters include representatives from projects underway at California State Long Beach, USC and Cal Poly Pomona.

CATIE collaborates with broad, multi-educational institutions in research programs and award-winning educational outreach. Located on the Antelope Valley College campus in Lancaster, CATIE facilitates collaborative networking with the aerospace industry, Air Force Research Laboratory, Mojave Air and Space Port, Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, and Academic Research Institutions for emerging and advanced technology in space propulsion and responsiveness systems. CATIE also works to explore new innovative technology and accelerate linking the marketplace with aerospace and defense industries. Khalil Dajani, Ph.D., is director of CATIE.

The event runs from 1-4 p.m., and is open to the public. The Hellenic Center is located at 43404 30th Street West in Lancaster.

For more information, contact 661-722-6447 or email info@catie.avc.edu.