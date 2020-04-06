CMSgt Towberman sworn in as the first Senior Enlisted Adviser for the U.S. Space Force

Advertisement

Chief Master Sgt. Roger A. Towberman became the first Senior Enlisted Adviser of the U.S. Space Force April 3 as Gen. Jay Raymond, U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations, administered the Oath of Enlistment during a small ceremony in the office of the Secretary of the Air Force, Barbara Barrett, at the Pentagon.

Initial plans to formalize Towberman as the force’s first enlisted member were delayed because of the rapidly developing COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Secretary of the Air Force and CSO decided to move ahead with enlisting Towberman.

“On this monumental day, Chief Master Sergeant Towberman joins the Space Force as employee number two. But he is also number one in many ways.” said Barrett. “He is the first Space Force enlisted member and the first Senior Enlisted Adviser to the Space Force. He will represent and guide the enlisted corps while designing the future of the Nation’s newest Service – the only force dedicated to protecting America’s way of life that depends on space.”

Today’s date signifies a tradition of heritage extending back to April 3, 1967, when Paul Wesley Airey became the first Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force. A larger ceremony reflective of the significance of today’s notable event is tentatively planned for later this year.

“Chief Towberman is the right person at the right time, and that time is now. In a perfect world this event would have brought together family, friends, and military and civilian professionals to celebrate history and begin an exciting new chapter,” said Raymond. “However, the global pandemic has made that impossible, and now is the time to take care of our force and our families, and to unify our Space leadership team here in the Pentagon.”

The SEA position represents the highest enlisted level of leadership in the U.S. Space Force. Towberman will serve as the personal advisor to the CSO and SecAF on all issues regarding the welfare, readiness, morale, proper utilization, and progress of USSF enlisted members and their families. He will also continue to serve as Command Senior Enlisted Leader for United States Space Command until another SEL is named.

“This is such an important journey we are beginning. We are focused on the future, and I am excited about what’s to come,” said Towberman. “More importantly, I’m focused on the crisis at hand … as we all are.”

“Our space mission continues no matter the challenge and I am excited about the limitless opportunity to build a force that is tailor-made for a future of war fighting.”

As of today, Towberman will wear the same operational camouflage pattern uniform configuration as the CSO, but with a new, yet interim, rank insignia.

The general shape of the interim rank insignia is consistent with Air Force chief master sergeant rank insignia as well as other SEAs. The delta, globe and orbit are consistent with the official Space Force seal, and the two stars in the upper portion are consistent with the SEA rank insignia of other services. Until a Space Force service uniform is designed, the stripes will be consistent with the current colors (white and blue) of the Air Force service uniform.

Towberman sees rank insignia and uniform design as a small yet important part of building the overall identity and culture of the nation’s sixth and newest military service. But his focus is clearly fixed on building the Space Force to meet the nation’s needs.

“We continue to plan our future and I believe it will be incredibly bright,” Towberman said. “We have the right people in place and we are dreaming big.”

The men and women of the Space Force now have a SEA as they continue to safely conduct all space operations and planning efforts for the full stand up of the U.S. Space Force.

“Chief Towberman’s enlistment continues our critical journey to establish the U.S. Space Force,” added Raymond. “But more importantly, it strengthens our leadership team and sharpens our focus on caring for our service members in response to the current crisis.”









Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 456 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact