U.S. Space Force flag presented to president

In an Oval Office ceremony May 15, the official flag of the newest branch of the U.S. military – U.S. Space Force – was unveiled.

The Space Force’s Senior Enlisted Adviser, Chief Master Sgt. Roger Towberman, presented the flag to President Trump.

On hand for the ceremony was Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, United States Space Force, and Barbara M. Barrett, Secretary of the Air Force.

The ceremony marked the first time in 72 years that the official flag of a new military service was unveiled.

The new banner is black and shows the Space Force logo in blue and silver with the words “United States Space Force” below the logo.

U.S. Space Force was established Dec. 20, 2019, with the enactment of the Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act.









