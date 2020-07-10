Aerotech News Digital Edition – July 10, 2020

Advertisement

Aerotech News and Review – Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – July 10, 2020

Hello everyone, and thanks for checking out the July 10th issue of Aerotech News and Review! Antelope Valley veterans had the privilege recently of coming forward to salute one of their own. World War II-era Army Air Corps veteran Thomas Conroy, Sr. enjoyed a 98th birthday parade convoy on July 5, courtesy of numerous local veteran support groups and individual well-wishers. Participating groups included Patriot Guard Riders, Patriot Crusaders, American Legion Riders, Coffee4Vets, Vets 4 Veterans, Point Man Antelope Valley and more. We join them in a big Aerospace Valley salute, and hearty wishes to Conroy for a year of good health and family companionship. We have more photos inside – click on the link below for more of this story and much more news, in your free, online copy of Aerotech News and Review, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

Here are some more highlights from this week’s issue:

Palmdale vying for U.S. Space Command headquarters: page 3

Vets 4 Veterans founder Tom Hilzendeger laid to rest: page 4

“On This Date” photo feature – Skylab, B-2 first flight and more: page 5

Dodgers players served in Vietnam: page 6

High Desert Hangar Stories – Howard Hughes XF-11 trilogy, Part II: page 7

All this and much more, in this issue of Aerotech News and Review! Hard copies of this week's paper will be available beginning July 10th at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley. Pick one up when you're out and about, or click on the link below and access a free digital copy.