Aerotech News Digital Edition – October 16, 2020

October 16, 2020

Hello fans and friends, and welcome to the Oct. 16th edition of Aerotech News and Review! Well, the Aerospace Valley Hybrid Air Show is now part of Edwards Air Force Base history – did you enjoy it as much as we did? Reinventing the traditional air show format to accommodate unprecedented, pandemic-induced restrictions is no small task, but Team Edwards pulled it off in fine style, producing an event that played well to audiences both online and on the ground. Congrats to all on an excellent event, and many, MANY thanks to EAFB for reallocating your resources to provide this great service to our communities. We have a full, post-air show wrap up for you this week with photos and looks behind the scenes, in the latest issue of Aerotech News! Click on the link below for your free, online copy, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

Here are some highlights from this week’s issue:

Bob Alvis takes us into the belly of the C-17: page 3

Mojave Air and Space Port history – Rotary Rocket and XCOR: page 3

On This Date ” photo feature – B-1B first flight, YB-49, XF-88 Voodoo and more: page 5

Veteran Appreciation Letter project – Saying “thank you” to our vets: page 6

High Desert Hangar Stories – From Flying Circus to Hybrid Air Show: page 7

Space Test Fundamentals course coming to Edwards AFB: page 9

All this and much more, in this issue of Aerotech News and Review! Hard copies of this week's paper will be available beginning October 16th at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley.