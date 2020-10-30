Aerotech News Digital Edition – October 30, 2020

Hello everyone, and welcome to the Oct. 30th edition of Aerotech News and Review! This week, as we prepare for the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, we are featuring the City of Palmdale’s Healing and Honor Field, which will be open to the public Nov. 1 to 11. Our focus this week is to profile five of our local veteran non-profit service organizations, who are the beneficiaries of the proceeds from this year’s flag sales. All of these fine organizations have pivoted their operations to continue their support and service of our veterans during these challenging times. We hope that after you’ve learned more about them, you’ll agree that their efforts are worthy of your financial support. Here they are:
https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/tuzu/
American Legion Post 348 – Buddy checks, family support, and the roar of the American Legion Riders: pages 2 & 3
Coffee4Vets – Veteran outreach, drive-by parades and taking information to the airwaves; coffee and camaraderie returning soon: pages 4 & 5
Vets 4 Veterans – overcoming post-traumatic stress through community service – veteran housing programs, scholarships and family support services: pages 6 & 7
Point Man Antelope Valley – Stewards of the AV Wall; meeting the spiritual, physical and emotional needs of veterans and their families in the AV: pages 8 & 9
VFW Post 3000 – #StillServing – Honor Guard services; outreach to Veterans Home residents; homeless, grocery and healthcare services; support for Edwards AFB personnel: pages 10 & 11
