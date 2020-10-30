Aerotech News Digital Edition – October 30, 2020

Advertisement

Aerotech News and Review – Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – October 30, 2020

Click on the image below to view this week’s digital edition.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the Oct. 30th edition of Aerotech News and Review! This week, as we prepare for the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, we are featuring the City of Palmdale’s Healing and Honor Field, which will be open to the public Nov. 1 to 11. Our focus this week is to profile five of our local veteran non-profit service organizations, who are the beneficiaries of the proceeds from this year’s flag sales. All of these fine organizations have pivoted their operations to continue their support and service of our veterans during these challenging times. We hope that after you’ve learned more about them, you’ll agree that their efforts are worthy of your financial support. Here they are:

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/tuzu/

All this, plus more news, features and On This Date history photos, in this issue of Aerotech News and Review! We hope that you will join us in supporting our local veteran service organizations by contributing to the Palmdale Healing and Honor Field. Visit https://cityofpalmdale.org/1003/Healing-Field to purchase a flag, donate to a service organization, or volunteer. The Field boasts 2,020 American flags, “creating a massive vista of red, white and blue that is an experience hard to describe, and not to be forgotten,” the City says. Flags may be purchased and tagged with names of those serving, or who have served in the military; law enforcement; fire/EMT, or medical personnel.

Copies of this week’s paper will be available beginning October 30th at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or click on the link below and access a free digital copy. “Like” our Facebook page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #eafbnews #explorethe661, #AerospaceValley

Healing And Honor Field, Pelona Vista Park, Antelope Valley Mobile Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Marie Kerr Park, AV Wall, Steve Hofbauer

DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact