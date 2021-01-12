Aerotech News and Review Digital Edition – January 8, 2021

Advertisement

Aerotech News and Review – Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – January 8, 2021

Hello everyone, and welcome to the Jan. 8th edition of Aerotech News and Review! We have something highly unusual in store for you this issue: a POSITIVE look back at 2020. Aerospace Valley managed to rise to the challenges we all faced in this tumultuous year through innovation, inspiration and old-fashioned hard work. We are so grateful for the opportunity to serve this community, and hope we’ve put together a Year In Review edition that you will enjoy.

Here are some highlights from our Year In Review:

Changes of command at Edwards , Plant 42 and AFTPS: page 2

The flight test mission at Edwards AFB continues: pages 3 & 4

A reimagined, expanded Edwards Air Show: page 5

From flyovers to impromptu parades: New ways of encouraging our communities and honoring our veterans: page 6

“Blue Skies”: Those we lost: page 7

NASA Armstrong presses into innovations : page 8

Mojave Air and Space Port continues to grow and thrive: page 10

All this waiting for you, in the Jan. 8th issue of Aerotech News and Review! Hard copies of this week's paper will be available at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley.