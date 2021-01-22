Advertisement

Aerotech News and Review – Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – January 22, 2021

Click on the image below to view the latest digital edition.

[caption id="attachment_50796" align="aligncenter" width="249"] Aerotech News Digital Edition – January 22, 2021[/caption]

Hello everyone, and thanks for checking out the Jan. 22nd issue of Aerotech News and Review! We have the first major Aerospace Valley milestone of 2021 on our cover this week – Virgin Orbit’s successful deployment of NASA satellite payloads, via its air-launched rocket system. Virgin Orbit’s carrier aircraft, a customized 747-400 dubbed Cosmic Girl, took off from Mojave Air and Space Port Jan. 17 (to the delight of observers on the ground, who flooded social media with some great photographs.) Cosmic Girl moved out over the Pacific Ocean before releasing the LauncherOne rocket, which in turn deployed 10 mini-satellites into orbit. It’s a great achievement, expected to be followed by many similar launches for commercial customers. Click on the link below for coverage of this story and much more aerospace and military news, in your free online copy of Aerotech News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/ksjl/

Here are some highlights from this week’s edition:

Day of Remembrance for lost astronauts: page 2

“On This Date” – X-29, P-51 Mustang, Edwards AFB naming and more: page 4

How the ICBM contributed to the innards of your laptop: page 5

High Desert Hangar Stories – How to be an “Ace” for a day: page 8

Burt Rutan to receive R.A. “Bob” Hoover Trophy: page 9

Edwards 412th MDG administers 1st round of vaccine: page 12

All this and much more news, in this week’s issue of Aerotech News and Review! Hard copies of this week’s paper will be available at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley starting Jan. 22nd. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or click on the link below and access a free digital copy. “Like” our Facebook page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. Visit us online at www.aerotechnews.com. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe, and be well. #aerotechnews #eafbnews #explorethe661, #AerospaceValley