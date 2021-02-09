Aerotech News Digital Edition – February 5, 2021

Advertisement

Aerotech News and Review – Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – February 5, 2021

Click on the image below to view the latest digital edition.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the Feb. 5th edition of Aerotech News and Review! It is with no small sense of wonder and gratitude that we present our 35th anniversary edition, commemorating the publication of the first issue of what was then known as Antelope Valley Aerospace. For this special issue, we wanted to draw our editorial focus down to our own backyard, back to our roots. We couldn’t think of a better way to do that than to dedicate this issue to celebrating the life of the late, great Brig. Gen. Charles E. “Chuck” Yeager, who would have celebrated his 98th birthday next week, Feb. 13. We are most indebted to Aerotech contributor Larry Grooms, who took this story idea and ran with it – tuck yourself in for a great read, because you are going to thoroughly enjoy the great Yeager retrospective he has put together for your reading pleasure! Many folks in the local community were kind enough to share their memories and experiences of Gen. Yeager, and we think the result is a unique, “Aerospace Valley”-style portrait that we all can treasure. And as a cherry on top, we have Cathy Hansen’s reminisce of times spent with Yeager, Mojave-style. So strap in, folks, and click on the link below – here’s what we have for you this week:

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/qzpl/

The little paper that could: Antelope Valley Aerospace / Aerotech News: page 1

AV locals share memories of Chuck Yeager: page 3

Yeager’s History – At the Speed of Life: page 6

Keeping Aerospace Valley’s history alive for tomorrow’s heroes: page 7

Mojave Memories of Chuck Yeager: page 8

High Desert Hangar Stories – Col. Louis Setter’s flying motorcycle : page 9

Mojave Airport – Conceived with “The Right Stuff”: page 13

All this and more, in this special edition of Aerotech News and Review! Hard copies of this week’s paper will be available at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley beginning Feb. 5th. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or click on the link below and access a free digital copy of Aerotech, viewable on your desktop or mobile device. “Like” our Facebook page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe, and be well. #aerotechnews #eafbnews #explorethe661, #AerospaceValley #chuckyeager