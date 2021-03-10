Advertisement

Plane Crazy Saturday for March will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m., March 20 at the Mojave Air and Space Port.

Scott Glaser will give an update on the Airmanship Foundation. Also on hand will be TAF board members Zach Reeder and Brian Maisler.

The event will be held outdoors, weather permitting, to allow for social distancing. Attendees are advised to dress warmly.

Glaser has been passionate about aviation his entire life. It with started flying his father’s Navion and has led to work on several programs including SpaceShipTwo, the F-22 Raptor, Lockheed Skunk Works and the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA).

He is currently vice president of Operations for Flight Research, Inc. Glaser has a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering from Penn State and has many airman ratings including: ATP Multi-engine Land; Flight Instructor: Airplane Single and Multiengine; Instrument Airplane; Commercial: Single Engine Land, Single Engine Sea and Glider, Instrument Airplane, Rotorcraft Private Pilot. He has Ratings in following aircraft: CE-500, NA-265, T-33, AV-L39, MB-326, S211, former military jets such as the MiG-15 and F-86.



We will be signing Historic Aircraft forms!

