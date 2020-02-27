Mission Update: Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® continues historic legacy

Advertisement

Lockheed Martin has had a presence in the Antelope Valley for decades, and its main facility is the famed Skunk Works® at Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale.

“Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® is proud to call Aerospace Valley and Southern California home for more than 75 years,” said Madison Harman Callahan, a company spokesperson. “While our headquarters in Palmdale is the only Lockheed Martin facility in the Valley, we have employees who work at nearby Edwards Air Force Base. We also partner with other companies and entities in the area, including NASA.”

The company that brought such iconic aircraft as the U-2, the SR-71 Blackbird, the F-117 Nighthawk, the F-22 Raptor and the F-35 Lightning II to fruition continues to focus on cutting edge technology and the future of flight.

“The cutting edge work we are doing runs the gamut from next generation unmanned systems, multi-domain operations, future fighters, hypersonic systems and beyond,” said Harman Callahan. “One major program we are working on includes the design and development of the X-59 QueSST demonstrator aircraft that will support NASA’s mission of enabling quiet supersonic flight.

“Additionally, we continue to maintain the U-2 to keep it mission ready 24/7/365 to support the Air Force’s ever-evolving mission needs,” Harman Callahan added.

The Skunk Works currently employs about 3,800 people in the Antelope Valley. In 2019, the company hired nearly 800 people, and has plans to hire 500 more in 2020.

“We are actively seeking talented individuals across a variety of departments including mechanical/aeronautical engineering, IT, production, finance, quality and more,” said Harman Callahan. “The ideal candidate is eager to pursue work on cutting-edge technologies and designs, enjoys working in teams, loves to learn, and isn’t afraid to challenge the way things have always been done and push the boundaries.

“Clearances are important, but people without an active security clearance should not let that stop them from applying. Interested individuals should apply at LockheedMartin.com/SkunkWorks.”

The innovative work being done at the Skunk Works runs the gamut from next generation unmanned systems, multi-domain operations, future fighters, hypersonic systems and beyond. Moving forward, the company anticipates continued work in these areas.

Highlights of 2019 include:

• The Auto Ground Collision Avoidance System was named the recipient of the most prestigious award in aerospace, the Collier Trophy.

• The company continues to advance classified programs, delivering the next generation of capabilities to its customers.

• The company broke ground on a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Palmdale. The building will be home to the latest manufacturing technology to achieve development efficiencies and substantial cost savings for customers.

The future indeed looks bright for Lockheed Martin Skunk Works and its continued presence in the Antelope Valley.









