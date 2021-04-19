Aerotech News Digital Edition – April 16, 2021

Advertisement

Aerotech News and Review – Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – April 16, 2021

Click on the image below to view the latest digital edition.

Hello everyone, and thanks for checking out the April 16th issue of Aerotech News and Review! This week’s cover story commemorates an event of great local and national pride: the 40th anniversary of the first flight of Space Shuttle Columbia, April 12 – 14, 1981. Aerospace Valley bore first-hand witness to many important shuttle program milestones — from the ground journeys of newly completed orbiters from Palmdale’s Plant 42 to Edwards Air Force Base; to landings (and tailgate parties!) on Rogers Dry Lake, to the final flight of Space Shuttle Endeavour over the AV as it made its way to its current home at the California Science Center in Los Angeles. The shuttle program shaped life in the Antelope Valley for decades — we know you’ll enjoy this look back at the exhilarating early days of this method of space travel, in the latest edition of Aerotech News! Click on the link below for this and much more aerospace and military news in your free online copy of Aerotech, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/ysji/

Here are some highlights from this week’s edition:

“On This Date” photo feature – Armstrong misses the mark, Jackie Cochran shreds the record books & more: page 5

High Desert Hangar Stories – Lockheed paparazzi – from the P-38 to the SR-71 / U-2: page 6

Stargazer ’ – the last flying L-1011 Tri-Star: page 7

Troops to be added in Germany, drawn down in Afghanistan: page 8

TPS graduates first Space Test Fundamentals class: page 9

All this and more, in this edition of Aerotech News and Review! Hard copies of this week’s paper will be available at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley beginning April 16th. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more aerospace and defense industry news. “Like” our Facebook page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe, and be well. #aerotechnews #eafbnews #explorethe661, #AerospaceValley