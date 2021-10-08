Plane Crazy Saturday to honor Wen Painter

The monthly Plane Crazy Saturday at the Mojave Air and Space Port is slated for 10 .m.-2 p.m., Oct. 16.

This month, the event will be remembering Wen Painter, a founding member of the Mojave Transportation Museum Board. Wen passed away April 21, 2020, at the age of 84.

There will be an unveiling of a memorial plaque at 11 a.m. in Legacy Park, and a presentation of Wen’s life in photographs in the MASP Board Room. There will also be a missing man formation flight at 1 p.m.

There will also be historic aircraft on display, and the Voyager Restaurant opens at 8 a.m. Make sure you wear a hat and sunscreen. This event is kid friendly.

Historic aircraft forms will be signed during the event. Attendees are reminded that the only animals allowed on the flight line are service animals, and the flight line is a no-smoking area.

The Museum would like to thank the sponsors of this event: the Mojave Air and Space Port, Aerotech News and Review, The Loop Community Newspaper, Scaled Composites, Comfort Inn & Suites, Golden Queen Mining Company, The Rosamond News, Mission Bank, Karl’s Hardware, Mojave, Rosamond and Boron, Thom Lapworth, CivMil support, and Voyager Restaurant.

For more information, visit www.mojavemuseum.org, or visit the Facebook page.

For more on the life of Painter, visit https://www.aerotechnews.com/blog/2020/05/15/former-nasa-flight-test-engineer-general-aviation-icon-has-flown-west/