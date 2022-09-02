Aerotech News and Review September 2, 2022

Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Welcome to the September 2, 2022, issue of Aerotech News and Review. Our cover story is about the Flight Test Museum at Edwards AFB, and how Phase 2 of construction is set to begin.

Also in this issue: The modified X-62 at the USAF TPS is accelerating the development of tactical autonomy for unscrewed aircraft; a report on the plans for an inland Port at the Mojave Air and Space Port; the Air Force Test Center has a summer intern program; and we share the story of test pilot Scott Crossfield’s flight in an F-100 which ended with the aircraft’s nose poking through a hangar wall. In High Desert Hangar Stories, Bob Alvis revisits the 1956 midair collision of two passenger aircraft over the Grand Canyon!

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/090222AERODIG.pdf

Click on the link below for your free, digital copy of Aerotech News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/lvjs/

And of course, our highlights from On This Date when we remember Jimmy Doolittle winning the Thompson Trophy Race in 1932; Louise Thaden becoming the first woman to win the Bendix Trophy Race; the roll out of the B-1B Lancer at Plant 42; the first flight of the Douglas C-74 Globemaster; and Chuck DeBellevue, former 6500th ABW commander, becoming the highest-scoring Ace of the Vietnam War.

Hard copies will be available at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley, including Edwards AFB, beginning September 2. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more aerospace and defense industry news, and “Like” our Facebook page to receive daily news updates.

As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe, and be well.