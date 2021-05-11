Thunderbolt Digital Edition – May 2021

Advertisement

Luke AFB Thunderbolt – Digital and Print Publication for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – May 2021

Hello, everyone and welcome to the May 2021 issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! The F-35 program marked another milestone in mid-April, as Royal Danish air force pilots delivered the first two RDAF F-35A Lightning II fighter jets to Luke AFB, in preparation for pilot training. The aircraft, assigned to the 308th Fighter Squadron, will eventually be joined by five other Danish F-35s for use in the F-35 training program. “We’ve been preparing for the first Danish jets for years. Now that they’re here, we’re excited to train our first Danish fighter pilots,” said Lt. Col. Matt “HAIL” Cisar, 308th FS commander. We have full coverage of this story and much more news, in this month’s issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt. Click on the link below for a free digital copy of Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/zjlg/

Here are some highlights from our May issue:

Rep. Debbie Lesko visits 944FW Airmen: page 2

944th Fighter Wing hosts Operation Reserve Kids: page 3

FSS Airman receives Graydon Williams award: page 5

“The Boneyard” — America’s ‘Airpower Reservoir’ marks 75 years: page 6

Photo feature – Women Of Weapons exhibition load highlights female maintainers: pages 8 & 9

At Ease – Base events, recreation and more: pages 17 – 20

All this and much more, in this month's edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding areas starting May 7th.