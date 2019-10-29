  Desert Lightning News Digital Edition - October 25, 2019

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities – October 25, 2019

Greetings, everyone, and thanks for checking out the October 25th issue of Nellis-Creech AFB Desert Lightning News! This edition’s top story is the opening of a new Sexual Assault Prevention and Response, or SAPR, Office at Creech Air Force Base. All of the same services provided at Nellis — victim advocates, referrals to mental health, counseling, medical care, special victims counsel and more – are now available at Creech. Currently the office is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and will be fully staffed in the near future. Click on the link below to read the full story, and access your full copy of this week’s Desert Lightning News on your desktop or mobile device.

Here are some more highlights from this week’s issue:

Widower Airman shares story of resiliency and hope: page 2

Osprey tiltrotor aircraft visits Nellis: page 3

Separated, not detached: Meet the 20th Attack Squadron: page 3

VA Southern Nevada to host town hall: page 5

Photo feature: The search for POW/ MIA remains continues: pages 8 & 9

Nellis Living – page 10

All this and much more, in this week's edition of Desert Lightning News! Pick up a copy of the paper at our usual distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting October 25th.

