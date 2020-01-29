Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – January 24, 2020

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – January 24, 2020

Hello everyone, and welcome to the Jan. 24th issue of Nellis-Creech AFB Desert Lightning News! As Australia nears the end of a long, hot summer and devastating wildfire season, Airmen at Nellis AFB joined their counterparts in the Royal Australian Air Force last week to prepare a load of fire suppressant and other critical supplies for shipment to the fire zone. “The Australian people are comforted to know that in times of need, we have great friends like the United States who are ready to lend a hand,” said Chief of the RAAF, Air Marshal Mel Hupfeld. To read more about the exemplary teamwork shown by US and RAAF Airmen, click on the link below for your digital copy of Desert Lightning News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/labz/

Here are some more highlights from this week’s issue:

AF Reserve Command General visits 926th Wing: page 3

Air Combat Command leadership reviews mission and goals at Creech: page 5

New registration system adds flexibility to NCO academy schedules: page 6

Photo feature- Nellis Airman laid to rest by Columbus AFB Honor Guard: page 9

Nellis Living/ Movie Schedule: page 10

