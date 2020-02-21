Hometown Heroes

Sailor conducts inventory aboard USS Nimitz

PACIFIC OCEAN — Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Dajon Ewing, from Las Vegas, conducts an inventory of shelf life offload material in a storeroom aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently underway conducting routine operations.









Sterett sailors conduct live-fire exercise

PACIFIC OCEAN — Chief Gunner’s Mate Leo Torres, from Las Vegas, left, instructs Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Majosephine Adair, from Brea, Calif., as she fires an M2HB machine gun during a live-fire exercise on the aft missile deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104). Sterett is currently underway conducting routine operations.









NMCB-3, NCG-1 conduct water well drilling exercise

FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, Calif. — Construction Electrician 3rd Class Manuel Torres, from Las Vegas, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3, carries a bag of sand aggregate during a water well drilling exercise at Army Garrison Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif. Seabees are the expeditionary engineering and construction experts of the naval service. They provide task-tailored, adaptable and combat-ready engineering and construction forces that deploy to support Navy objectives globally.