Nellis Airmen, international sister services team up for Red Flag 20-1

A Royal Air Force KC-30 Voyager multi-role tanker assigned to the 101 Squadron, RAF Brize Norton, United Kingdom, lands after a Red Flag mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 30, 2020. The Voyager is the RAF’s sole air-to-air refueling tanker and also operates as a strategic air transport.





An F-35A Lightning II fighter jet assigned to the 421st Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah takes off during Red Flag 20-1 at Nellis AFB, Nev., Feb. 5, 2020. The F-35A, with stealth and a host of next-generation technologies is currently the Air Force’s most advanced multi-role fighter.





A Royal Australian Air Force E-7A Wedgetail airborne early warning and control aircraft assigned to 2 Squadron, RAAF Amberly, Australia, lands safely after a mission during Red Flag 20-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 30. 2020. The Wedgetail is equipped with an advanced radar system which allows simultaneous tracking and scanning of multiple airborne and ground targets.





A Royal Australian Air Force F/A-18F Super Hornet multi-role aircraft assigned to 1 Squadron, RAAF Amberly, Australia, waits to take off for a mission during Red Flag 20-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 7, 2020. The unique tail markings signify the 100th Anniversary of the RAAF as of March 31, 2021.





Three F-16C Fighting Falcon fighter jets assigned to the 64th Aggressors Squadron prepare to take off from Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 11, 2020. The 64th AGRS provides realistic adversary replication to deliver the most accurate training to participants at Red Flag 20-1.





Royal Australian Air Force No. 1 Squadron aircraft technician signals on the flight line during Red Flag 20-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 7, 2020. Since 1975, approximately 29 countries have joined the U.S. in Red Flag exercises.





An F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 119th Fighter Squadron, based out of New Jersey Air National Guard Base, N.J., takes off from Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 4th, 2020. The 119th FS participated in Red Flag 20-1, a contested combat training exercise involving the United States and its allied air forces.





An F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron takes off during Red Flag 20-1, from Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 28, 2020. The aggressors are specially trained to replicate the tactics and techniques of potential adversaries and provide a scalable threat which aids in achieving the desired learning outcomes for each mission.





An F-35A Lightning II fighter jet assigned to the 421st Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, takes off during Red Flag 20-1 at Nellis AFB, Nev., Feb. 5, 2020. The F-35A is designed to provide the pilot with unsurpassed situational awareness, positive target identification and precision strike capabilities in all weather conditions.