AF hosts enlistment ceremony at NASCAR

NASCAR Driver Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. poses for a photo with Dawn Novotny and her husband, Brig. Gen. Robert Novotny, 57th Wing commander, before the Pennzoil 400 race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Nev., Feb. 23, 2020. The Air Force has been involved with NASCAR since 2000, originating with Wood Bros. Racing team and their #21 car and moving to Richard Petty Motorsports in 2009.





Brig. Gen. Robert Novotny, 57th Wing commander, salutes during the national anthem prior to the start of the Pennzoil 400 race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Nev., Feb. 23, 2020. The 57th WG is comprised of the 57th Operations Group, United States Air Force Weapons School, 57th Maintenance Group, 57th Adversary Tactics Group, the U.S. Air Force Advanced Maintenance and Munitions Operations School, U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron (Thunderbirds) and Wing Staff Agencies.





Brig. Gen. Robert Novotny, 57th Wing commander, administers the oath of enlistment to Delayed Entry Program enlistees at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Nev., Feb. 23, 2020. The oath of enlistment is administered by a commissioned officer and is required for anyone entering an enlisted military service commitment.









