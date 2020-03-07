Living . . . Happenings . . . Things to do . . .

Flix & Fun: Make snow slime and watch the movie Abominable, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., March 7 at the 5-Card Theater. Pre-registration is $5 per child. Pre-register by March 6 at Community Commons, or call 702-679-0967. Registration at the door is $10 per child. Lunch will be provided. For more information, call 702-679-0976.

UFC 248: UFC 248 is March 7 at The Club. Doors open at 5 p.m. Cost is $5 for members, and $10 for non-members. For more information, call 702-652-9188.

The Price is Right: Community Commons is hosting The Price is Right at 6 p.m., March 13. Pre-registration is $10 per contestant, or $15 per contestant at the door. Prizes include a stay-cation, Southern California vacation, jewelry and more. Price includes a small popcorn, entry into raffle to play games on stage, and entry into the door raffle. Additional raffle tickets may be purchased the door. Open to 16 plus years only. For more information, call 702-679-0967.

Mountain Bike: Outdoor Recreation is sponsoring a mountain bike trip to Blue Diamond, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., March 14. Cost is $30 with rental, or $10 without rental. The trip includes a 12-mile moderate skill level ride through rolling foothills and washes. Bring lunch, snacks and water. For more information, call 702-652-8967.

Get Golf Ready: Sunrise Vista is hosting Get Golf Ready at various times, March through August. Cost is $99 per person and includes use of golf clubs, four-days of instruction, and a complimentary play day. Upcoming dates are:

March 16-20, 5 p.m.

April 13-17, 5 p.m.

May 11-15, 5 p.m.

June 15-19, 5 p.m.

July 13-17, 6 p.m.

Aug. 10-14, 6 p.m.

Stop by the pro shop, or call 702-652-4497 to sign up.

Exceptional Family Member Program: The three components of the Exceptional Family Member Program – Medical, Assignments and Family Support – are offering EFMP 1010: Base Level Orientation at both Nellis and Creech.

Creech

Creech A&FRC, Bldg. 69, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

May 13, Aug. 12 and Nov. 18

Nellis

Bldg. 20, Room 310, 9:10:30 a.m.

May 20, Aug. 19 and Nov. 4

Additionally, the School Liaison will be on hand to answer school-related questions. The orientation is designed for newly Q-coded members and families who have recently enrolled in EFMP. Registration is preferred, but not necessary. For more information, call 702-652-3399 or 702-652-9260.

Crosswinds DFAC closing: Crosswinds Dining Facility is closed for renovations. In order to support Crosswinds patrons, The Club and the Touch N’ Go Flight Kitchen have new operating hours.

The Club: Monday-Friday — Breakfast, 5 a.m.-8 a.m.; Lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Dinner, 4:30-7 p.m.; Midnight Meal, 11 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Saturday and Sunday — Brunch, 7 a.m.-1 p.m.; Dinner, 4-6 p.m.; Midnight Meal, 10:30 a.m.-midnight.

Touch N’ Go: Monday-Friday — Lunch, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., and Dinner, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Both facilities will be open to everyone, including ESM meal card holders. For more information, call 702-652-9188 (The Club), or 702-652-5410 (Touch N’ Go).

MatriMoney: The Airman and Family Readiness Center is offering MatriMoney: Marriage and Money noon-1 p.m., May 14 and Aug. 13. Considering getting married? Already married? The class will explore emotional connections when it comes to money, teach you how to set goals with your partner, and how to communicate effectively when it comes to money matters. Lunch will be provided. For more information, call 702-652-0576.

Child Development Lunch and Learn: Parents, teachers are welcome to attend the Child Development Lunch and Learn 11 a.m.-noon. Upcoming sessions include:

March 2 — Dealing with Challenging Behaviors (CDC #1)

April 23 – Kindergarten Readiness (CDC #1)

For more information, call 702-652-5885.

Financial Readiness: The Airman and Family Readiness Center offers a variety of classes to promote personal financial readiness.

Upcoming classes include:

• Tax Prep & Information: 11 a.m.-noon, March 3

For more information, call the A&FRC at 702-652-3327.

Dance Classes: Community Commons offers dance classes.

Pom Classes

Tuesday, 5-6 p.m. (Ages 8-10)

Tuesday, 6-7 p.m. (Ages 11-13)

Tuesdays, 7-8 p.m. (Ages 13 plus)

Thursday, 4:30-5 p.m. (Ages 2-4)

Thursday, 5-5:45 p.m. (Ages 5-7)

Tap Classes

Monday, 6-6:30 p.m. (Ages 2-4)

Monday, 6:30-7:15 p.m. (Ages 5-7)

Monday, 7:15-8 p.m. (Ages (8-10)

Thursday, 6-7 p.m. (Ages 11-13)

Thursday, 7-8 p.m. (Ages 13 plus)

Military Classes

Wednesday, 6-7 p.m. (Ages 10 plus)

Cost is $35 a month for one class, $70 a month for two classes, and $90 a month for three classes. For more information, call 702-679-0967.

Stable Fees: Fees at the Nellis High Desert Stables increased effective Oct. 1.

The new fees are:

Active Duty E-1 to E-4 $100

Small Stall (16×24)

Active Duty (E-1 to E-4) $125

Large Stall (20×24)

All other ranks/retirees $140

Small Stall (16×24)

All other ranks/retirees $165

Large Stall (20×24)

Initial Stall Deposit $165

Monthly Late Fee $25

Per Stall/Per Month

The increased fees will help the stables with some revitalization and beautification projects including a horse exerciser for patrons, new jump barrels for patrons, additional wash rack, designated trailer storage area, solar electric gate and others. This is the first price increase in 12 years. For more information, call 702-652-2514.

Deployed Spouses Supporting Deployed Spouses: Stay strong during deployments and meet with other deployed spouses. Share ideas, learn coping skills, socialize and more. Meetings are held at the Airman & Family Readiness Center from 11 a.m. to noon the first and third Monday of each month. For more information call 702-652-3327.

Resume Writing: The second Thursday of each month, 9-11 a.m. at the Airman & Family Readiness Center. Topics include networking, cover letters, announcements, resumes and marketing yourself. For more information, call 702-652-3327.

Love and Logic Parenting Series: Family Advocacy hosts the Love and Logic parenting series at the Centennial Hills YMCA, Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Free childcare is provided for YMCA members. For more information, call 702-653-3880.

Every Monday: Ready, Set, Grow at the Youth Center 10 a.m.

Parent Support Group: Share common experiences unique to special needs families and learn about new information and resources. The group meets the third Wednesday of every month at the Airman & Family Readiness Center.

Nellis Company Grade Officer’s Council: The Nellis CGOC provides a source of social and professional development for all company grade officers at Nellis. Volunteer and leadership opportunities are available as well as the chance to network with other like-minded professionals at Nellis. Monthly meetings are held on the last Thursday of every month at Robin’s Roost in the Club from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 702-652-9623.

Nellis PWOC (Protestant Women of the Chapel): The Protestant Women of the Chapel meets Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., and Wednesday from 6-8 p.m., in the Nellis Chapel Annex. For more information, contact the Nellis PWOC at nelliscreechpwoc@gmail.com.







