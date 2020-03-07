Red Flag 20-1 night ops

A B-1B Lancer, belonging to the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., begins its ascension into the sky over Las Vegas, during Red Flag 20-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Five B-1Bs from Ellsworth took part in Red Flag 20-1. The exercise provides U.S. Air Force Airmen with the opportunity to work alongside allied air forces in a realistic combat training environment.





A B-1B Lancer soars through the night sky above Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., during Red Flag 20-1.





Airman 1st Class Alexander Crawford, F-35A Lightning II fighter jet dedicated crew chief assigned to the 388th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, signals an F-35A pilot during Red Flag 20-1 at Nellis AFB, Nev. Near peer-level adversaries tested Red Flag participants day and night in a multi-domain environment.





An Airman assigned to the 37th Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., provides aircraft marshalling signals prior to a B-1 B Lancer takeoff, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., as part of Red Flag 20-1.





Airmen assigned to the 388th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, await take off during Red Flag 20-1 at Nellis AFB, Nev. Maintenance teams supported the 421st Fighter Squadron as they participated alongside sister services and coalition forces throughout Red Flag 20-1.





An F-35A Lightning II fighter jet pilot assigned to the 421st Fighter Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, prepares to take off from Nellis AFB, Nev., during Red Flag 20-1. The 421st FS provided air-to-air support alongside various joint and coalition partners during the exercise.





An F-35A Lightning II fighter jet pilot assigned to the 421st Fighter Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, prepares for take-off during Red Flag 20-1 at Nellis AFB, Nev. Red Flag 20-1 was a three-week exercise that tested participants’ capabilities to execute specific missions against simulated adversaries assigned to seven squadrons under the 57th Adversary Tactics Group.









