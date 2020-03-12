VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System suspends valet service, postpones upcoming events due to COVID-19

Out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19, the Department of Veterans Affairs has suspended valet parking service at North Las Vegas VA Medical Center, and is postponing several upcoming public events including:

* March 18 – National Nutrition Month Health Fair, North Las Vegas VA Medical Center Auditorium. Status: No new date established as of now.

* March 21 – Women’s History Month High Tea, Three Square Food Bank. Status: Rescheduled for June 20.

* March 27 – National Vietnam War Veterans Day Observance throughout VASNHS. Status: Formal ceremonies and events have been canceled for 2020. Vietnam-era Veterans interested in receiving a commemorative 50th anniversary pin, should contact vhalaspao@va.gov.

* April 1 – Henderson Vet Center 10-Year Anniversary Celebration. Status: Tentatively rescheduled for Fall of 2020

* April 4 – Southern Nevada Veterans Community Engagement Board Health and Wellness Fair and VA Veterans Town Hall, North Las Vegas VA Medical Center. Status: Will be rescheduled for September or October 2020.

In addition to local VA events, the VA will cease participation in all public outreach events until April 30. VASNHS will provide updates and more information on each postponed event as it becomes available. We apologize for any inconvenience

There have been no cancelations of VA medical appointments and all VA operations continue to function as normal.

While the Centers for Disease Control still considers COVID-19 to be a low threat to the general American public, the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is paying special attention to it.

As part of this process, everyone who enters the campus will be pre-screened. This may lengthen entry times, so patients are advised to allow for that when arriving for their appointments.

Per CDC guidance and VA protocols, individuals known to be at risk for a COVID-19 infection are immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others.

Veterans and staff are encouraged to take everyday preventive actions to avoid being exposed to the virus:

* Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

* Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

* Stay home if you are sick or becoming sick.

* Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

* If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, call the VA before going to the facility.

Veterans can also use virtual care options such as Telehealth or MyHealtheVet Secure Messaging. Care in the home via VA Video Connect is also available.

For more information about the Coronavirus, please visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.