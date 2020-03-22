Six confirmed COVID-19 cases at Nellis

Staff Sgt. Juan Acuna, dental assistant assigned to the 99th Dental Squadron, hands out information sheets at the Mike O'Callaghan Military Medical Center (MOMMC) on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March 20, 2020. MOMMC is postured to support the medical needs of the Nellis Air Force Base community. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bryan Guthrie)

Within the past 24 hours, Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada has confirmed two new positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, for a total of six.

All members are being treated and entered isolation at the time of symptom onset. The members will remain in isolation in accordance with CDC protocols.

Nellis continues to work closely with our federal, state, and local health officials to ensure our detection and response efforts are coordinated. Nellis AFB leadership is constantly monitoring the situation and will provide additional information as it becomes available.

For Nellis-specific COVID-19 information, visit https://www.nellis.af.mil/COVID-19/.

